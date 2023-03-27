GALVESTON
Dozens gathered at a meeting Monday to oppose Galveston Housing Authority’s idea of perhaps demolishing a community center to make way for workforce housing.
The authority has since the fall of 2022 been talking about housing designed for people who work in Galveston but can’t afford to live on the island, said Betty Massey, vice chairwoman of the authority’s board.
A thinning stock of rental housing and consequential increased prices force many Galveston workers to commute, Massey said. Workforce housing would help alleviate the problem, she said.
“I don’t think there’s anyone in this room that would put up much of an argument that Galveston is in an affordable housing crisis,” Massey said. “People who work here cannot afford to live here.”
A workforce housing project might require demolishing the Walter Norris Jr. Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, which until recently was called the Island Community Center and houses the operations of numerous nonprofit organizations and the authority’s administrative offices.
No official plan existed to demolish the center, however, Massey said.
In July 2020, the housing authority, citing costs, scrapped plans to replace some public housing units demolished after being flooded during Hurricane Ike in 2008 by demolishing the community center and constructing mixed-income housing there.
The community center, which sits on about 9 acres, has a large parking lot that’s largely unused, Massey said.
The housing authority presented a capacity study that showed the possibility of tearing down the community center for affordable housing.
The presentation was to inform the housing board and the public, Massey said.
“We needed more information about the potential of what could possibly happen at this site,” Massey said. “This is not a plan. It is not a design. It is not a program that the housing authority is going to undertake. It is a capacity study.”
The study showed two possibilities of adding affordable workforce housing. One idea was building housing around the existing community center and the other called for demolishing the community center and rebuilding it to accommodate the housing on the same site.
Although the presentation was to be educational, some in attendance were concerned the idea was even brought up in the first place, they said.
Demolishing would disrupt services for low- and moderate-income populations, Torrina Harris said.
Milton Burrell, regional director of Head Start Preschool, argued tenants had spent considerable money to operate in the building.
In the past three years, Head Start Preschool had spent more than $123,000 on purchases such as ice machines, portable sinks, cameras and having walls removed to accommodate more students, Burrell said.
Linda Dailey, school director of FasTrac Job Training Center, which operates in the community center, was among the concerned.
“You guys have to remember that you’re here to serve the community,” Dailey said. “We don’t want you to discount what the community is saying so that we can work together to keep this community whole.”
Dailey asserted that none of the commissioners have gone around the building to see what kind of services are being offered, she said.
“You’re suggesting to tear it down, which means it has no value to you,” Dailey said. “You’re making a proposal to tear it down without walking throughout this building to see what’s already here.”
Massey reiterated that the presentation was not a plan, nor was it a proposal, however, that still didn’t placate some of the opponents.
“It was a mistake to even have brought it up,” island resident Lonnie Brooks said. “I don’t know how they can say it’s not a plan when they already have a presentation for it.”
“They made a big mistake to even think about it,” Brooks said. “This place is going to be packed for the next meeting. Just you wait and see.”
The next board meeting is scheduled for April 20.
