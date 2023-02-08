DICKINSON
After years of work, a center dedicated to the memory of a 17-year-old clarinet player killed by hit-and-run driver opened Monday offering free music lessons and some instruments to area students.
DICKINSON
After years of work, a center dedicated to the memory of a 17-year-old clarinet player killed by hit-and-run driver opened Monday offering free music lessons and some instruments to area students.
Mayor Sean Skipworth and other council members were on hand to support the Dickinson Music Enrichment Center and founder Charles Marcus. Many of them have followed Marcus in his journey to secure a place to offer music lessons and keep musical instruments for Dickinson ISD to use.
“Fine arts often don’t get the amount of support it really warrants,” Skipworth said Tuesday.
The music center is a startup organization that received nonprofit status in 2022. Since then, Marcus and others have spent months advertising, organizing and searching for a place to teach music.
“The Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Dickinson has graciously allowed us to utilize some of the classrooms on their campus for the music lessons,” Marcus said.
The church is at 4613 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
Marcus was inspired to open the center after Dickinson High School band student Ziyanna Jones was killed in a hit-and-run crash in 2021, he said.
Jones was struck while walking along a dimly-lighted stretch of Dickinson Avenue shortly after midnight Nov. 1, 2021, police said.
She was a senior at Dickinson High School, where she played as the section leader in the band, Marcus said.
Marcus was among residents who rallied for better street lighting after her death and that effort led to opening the center in Jones’ honor.
“We want to honor her life through the Dickinson Music Enrichment Center,” he said.
Marcus launched the website for the music center in August. By September, he was was accepting donations of musical instruments.
“Today we have drums, clarinets, flutes, trombones, trumpets and a saxophone,” Marcus said Tuesday. “Those were either donated or purchased from the Goodwill auction.”
The center also has three music coaches, all from Dickinson High School, he said.
Income thresholds for free music lessons is $65,000 a year or less for single-income families and $80,000 a year or less for two-income families, Marcus said.
Students can sign up for lessons on the organization's website, he said.
“I am excited for this opportunity for the youth of Dickinson,” Councilman Johnnie Simpson Jr. said. “I can not think of very many places offering free music lessons like this.”
Both Simpson and Skipworth would like to see more organizations and resources provided for youth in Dickinson, they said.
Marcus would still like to see the organization grow, and hopes that one day the enrichment center can expand their operations to surrounding cities, but that plan is still far down the road, he said.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.