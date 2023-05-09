GALVESTON
A University of Texas Medical Branch research team has confirmed the dietary supplement AHCC, derived from shiitake mushrooms, enhances resistance against mild and severe COVID-19 infection.
A purified extract of lentinula edodes, HCAA had been shown effective in fighting viruses such as human papillomavirus and to protect cancer patients against viral and bacterial infections. But up to now, it had not been tested against SARS-CoV-2, commonly referred to as COVID.
“We collaborated with the company that produces this product and found it reduces COVID infection and virus-induced mild and severe disease,” Dr. Tian Wong said. Wong is a professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the medical branch and led the research team. “We found that it enhances the immune response, particularly for elderly patients.”
The results of Wong’s study were published in May in the journal Pathogens.
Animal models were used in the tests. In mice infected with COVID, scientists observed milder disease and cleared infection among those treated with oral supplement AHCC.
“We found it can help control infection, reduce inflammation in lungs and also can reduce mortality,” Wong said.
In daily life, HCAA supplements can improve host immunity against COVID by promoting adaptive T cell immune response, according to the study.
“This mushroom extract’s main component is called Alpha 1-4,” Wong said. “It’s recognized by T cells, human immune cells, and they become activated. It’s a quick and durable response.”
In addition to enhanced T cells, the research demonstrated that AHCC supplementation can strengthen anti-virus antibodies. Mice supplemented with AHCC both before and after infection with COVID showed decreased viral replication and reduced virus-induced inflammation in the lungs.
Vaccines and the antiviral Paxlovid were developed promptly in response to the worldwide spread of COVID, and in the United States became available at no charge to individuals. AHCC supplements generally cost about $1 a dose and are not paid for by private insurers or Medicare, at least for now.
In East Asian countries like Japan and China, the shiitake mushroom is a main component of daily diet. National Institutes of Health studies have shown that daily consumption of shiitakes can enhance immune response, but nutritional supplements like AHCC provide a more potent dose, researchers said.
Understanding that this nutritional supplement can improve overall resistance to viral infections, including COVID, offers an additional path to avoiding disease, Wong said.
“In modern life, we have many ways to control infection,” she said. “For example, the vaccine that was developed very quickly in this pandemic.
“And there are alternative ways for humans to combat microbial infection or invasion, like eating healthy and taking nutritional supplements to prevent viral diseases. I think that as a result of this study more people will be interested in using mushrooms in their diets and as a nutritional supplement.”
The AHCC Research Institute regulates production and use of mushroom-based nutritional supplements, in part by collaborating with health care professionals and researchers, and by differentiating nutritional products that have been tested and proven from untested ones that may be on the shelves.
