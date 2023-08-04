GALVESTON
More than 30 children from Texas City, Hitchcock and La Marque lined around the corner Friday afternoon to enter the Galveston African-American Museum to learn about history. It was the first time the 24-year-old museum had ever held a formal lesson for children.
James Josey, founder of the museum, 3427 Sealy Ave., gathered students at the lobby, where they sat listening to him.
“Be proud of your history and culture,” Josey told the students.
The museum’s walls displayed photos of famous African Americans who were born in Galveston County, including musician Barry White, football player Mike Evans and boxer Jack Johnson. The other walls had a list and vintage photographs of the first Black businesses in Galveston.
Photos of local Galveston County African-American leaders such as Galveston Councilwoman Sharon Lewis, La Marque Mayor Keith Bell and Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson also were displayed.
The children sat in front of drum’s that had belonged Josey’s brother, Clarence William Josey Jr. Clarence Josey taught himself to play the drums, bass guitar, keyboard and harmonica.
In 1961, as Little Clarence Josey and the Aces, he recorded his first hit record with the titles “I Need A Girl” and “I Wonder Why,” James Josey said.
In 1962, at the age of 16, he appeared on national television singing his hit record, which made him Galveston’s first Black teen musician to perform on national television. Josey Jr. died Jan. 9.
The children, who were ages 6 to 12 were students of Vickie’s Hidden Treasures, a day care in Texas City.
“It’s important because it’s our job to teach them our history,” Victoria Taylor, owner of the daycare, said. “They teach very little about it in school. So if we don’t teach them about African-American history they will never know where they come from.”
The daycare makes it important for children to learn about African-American history every day, Taylor said.
African-American elective courses have long been a controversial subject.
In 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a controversial bill that prescribes how Texas teachers can talk about current events and America’s history of racism in the classroom. His signature makes Texas one of a handful of states across the country that have passed such legislation, which aims to ban the teaching of “critical race theory” in K-12 public school classrooms.
Critical race theory is an academic term that studies how race and racism have impacted social and local structures in the United States.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a presidential candidate, in January said he would ban African-American studies because he believed it pushed a political agenda, The Associated Press reported.
“In the state of Florida, our education standards not only don’t prevent, but they require teaching Black history, all the important things. That’s part of our core curriculum,” DeSantis previously said. “We want education and not indoctrination.”
Many believe GOP-led states like Texas might follow suit with DeSantis, according to The Associated Press.
Josey agreed African-American history isn’t taught enough in Texas schools.
“It’s important to teach these students about African-American history because they’re young,” Josey said. “At a young age they need to know how important it is to learn about their history and do the right thing.”
Josey hopes that lessons like the one the museum offered Friday will help motivate students to become politicians and influence the future, he said.
“I truly believe if you educate children about community affairs, like who their leaders are and the importance of voting, it will give them a sense of direction and make them want to get involved.”
Josey, a former substitute teacher, is trying to keep African-American history alive within the younger generation, he said.
On Friday, Josey listed off questions and whoever answered them correctly won an award.
Students were asked questions about Civil Rights leaders such as Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. as children eagerly raised their hands. Josey had asked a question on when Black History Month is celebrated, to which a 6-year-old student responded “Every day.”
The child walked away with an award.
Other points of the lecture was to teach children they can be anything they want to be, Josey told the students. To become successful, the students must listen carefully, respect their elders and stay focused, Josey told them. They should also have ideas about what they want to do when they graduate from high school, Josey said.
When Josey asked the children what kind of careers they wanted to pursue, nurse, doctor, police officer, singer, teacher, mathematician and a reverend were among the answers they shouted.
One girl, 6-year-old Serenity Sells, told Josey she wanted to be a singer and a drummer. Josey told her his brother, Aaron Josey, would be arriving to teach the children how to play drums.
Aaron Josey walked through the door and listened to his brother give a speech to the children.
James Josey introduced his brother to students and led him to Clarence William Josey Jr.’s drum set. Aaron Josey drummed and invited Sells to participate.
Sells played the drums as her classmates cheered along. They all had the opportunity to play.
The children ultimately have the future in their hands, James Josey said over the sound of the beating drums.
“They can do whatever they want to do if they put their minds to it,” he said.
