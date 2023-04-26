GALVESTON
Beach Patrol leaders and stakeholders Tuesday objected to what some called a hasty move to demolish Stewart Beach Pavilion, which is set for a city council vote Thursday night.
Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis worried about the idea of moving his headquarters to the landward side of Seawall Boulevard.
His 300 employees, made up of mostly young adults and teenagers, would have to cross the busy street as many as 260 times each summer day, Davis said.
Such a move might also spread management too thinly to properly supervise dozens of young lifeguards, and a joint facility housing young people in bathing suits and firefighters might result in a clash of cultures, he said.
“I think there are some obvious challenges for us and our 300 people we house,” Davis said. “I think these are workable, if that’s the will of the people who tell us what to do. I do want to be very clear that we see the best option for the Beach Patrol to have everything under one roof on the sand at Stewart Beach.
“That, for us, is where we can operate the most efficiently.”
City Manager Brian Maxwell has proposed a joint Galveston Fire Department, EMS and Beach Patrol facility across Seawall Boulevard from Stewart Beach in the property beside Walgreens, 308 Seawall Blvd.
Davis worried about housing his staff, most of whom are ages 16 to 22 years, and many whom are minors, with older firefighters, he said.
“The shared facility, some of the parts that are going to be rough about that are taking the young kids in bathing suits — I should mention that — and junior guards and mixing them with a fire station, which is going to be older, mostly men,” he said.
“We work very well with the fire department. I have tremendous respect for them. But I just think we need to be aware that these two cultures may not mesh as easily.”
CASTLES ON THE SAND
The first beachside headquarters dates back to the 1940s, and the Beach Patrol has had its operations center on the sand since then, Davis said.
“After Hurricane Alicia in 1983, that little pavilion and trailer were washed away, and they built the current structure,” Davis said.
The building’s materials were only promised to last for 30 years — a date that passed in 2013.
More recently, the Beach Patrol had to pay about $200,000 this year to keep the building in a safe, usable condition, Davis said.
The standard beach towns in Davis’ experience, however, all have their beach patrol headquarters either on the sand or on the land side of the street, he said.
Remaining in the pavilion, especially after the park board already has sunk money into it, until a new facility is created, is the most economical way to go about this, Bryson Frazier, chief financial officer, said.
“The idea of destroying it now and then buying a bunch of RVs that will become obsolete just doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense to me,” Frazier said.
PUBLIC SENTIMENT
A pair of islanders close to the junior guard program shared Davis’ safety concerns about not having a Beach Patrol headquarters on the beach.
All of Dr. Mary Brechtel’s children have served in the junior guard program, and she has one more left to go, she said.
“I feel like safety should be the No. 1 issue, instead of money, when it comes to building a new building for the Beach Patrol,” Brechtel said. “I don’t want my kids running across Seawall Boulevard from the north side.”
Removing the beachside headquarters would also deprive lifeguards of storm shelter, Brechtel said. If tearing down the old building is the present solution, officials should build a new one on the beach, Brechtel said.
Stakely McConnell has taken on various Beach Patrol roles over the past 30 years, starting as a junior guard for three summers in the early ’90s, he said. He’s been a lifeguard, on the command staff and on the dispatch team, McConnell said.
“I’ve been around through a lot,” he said. “I’ve seen the Beach Patrol evolve as an agency. I’m probably one of the few remaining who remembers the headquarters before the current one.”
McConnell agrees there needs to be headquarters on the beach, listing safety and logistical issues as a few the Beach Patrol would face without one.
“I actually have four young sons, the oldest of whom will be a junior guard for the first time this summer,” McConnell said.
The safety of young people crossing the street is McConnell’s main concern, he said. In addition to the safety issue, there are several functional factors that become complicated if the Beach Patrol headquarters moves off-beach, McConnell said.
