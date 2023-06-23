GALVESTON
More than half of the island’s cruise parking lot companies have yet to comply with an ordinance requiring them to charge a $1.15 per night fee on any vehicles staying more than 48 hours.
The city requirement to assess the fees went into effect May 1. Ninety percent of revenues generated from those fees are to be turned over to the city. But more than half, or about 15 companies, operating in the island’s private cruise lot industry have yet to register with the city, Csilla Ludanyi, executive director of finance planning and budgeting, said.
“June was the first month of collections, so it’s a very new revenue source at this point,” Ludanyi said.
The port is projected to pay the city about $437,000 for 2023, rising to $1.1 million in 2024, according to city staff. The private lot owners’ share is projected to be about $400,000 in 2024, but there were no projections for this year, according to city staff.
The city, however, might lose out on the cruise cut altogether if it fails to get private lots registered and paying, according to city staff. The port’s contract with the city stipulates that the entity doesn’t have to pay its share if private lots aren’t paying, according to city staff. The port already has begun sending its money from the fees to the city, Mayor Craig Brown said.
A manager at EZ Cruise Parking, 2727 Santa Fe Place, told The Daily News he hadn’t registered or started paying the fee, saying he was waiting until the city determined whether it was legal. The parking company plans to comply once the city council votes on the measure, which it did Thursday night, approving it in a 7-0 vote.
It’s a “money grab,” said the manager, who after a lengthy phone interview asked not to be named. Implementing the fee will cost his customers an additional $300,000 to $400,000 a year, he said.
There are more than 15 cruise parking purveyors who haven’t registered with the city, staff reported on Thursday. Only two or three actually are registered and paying, Brown said Friday.
“These private lots need to get on board here,” Brown said.
The city’s next step will be to consider how to police those who haven’t registered and begun paying the fee, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
