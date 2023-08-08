HITCHCOCK
Managers of an apartment complex where air-conditioners failed during a record-breaking heat wave are taking steps to remedy the problem, a representative said Tuesday.
HITCHCOCK
Managers of an apartment complex where air-conditioners failed during a record-breaking heat wave are taking steps to remedy the problem, a representative said Tuesday.
City officials last week intervened to move four families out of the Summit at Independent Missionary Village apartments, 6607 Prino Road, because they were living in miserable and unsafe conditions, Police Chief Wilmon Smith has said.
More tenants made other arrangement to leave the complex, he said.
The families were placed in hotel rooms over the weekend, Smith said. The city covered a bill of about $1,400 for the rooms, Smith said.
Tenants returned to the complex Monday, although some of the units still were without air-conditioning.
Property managers were working Tuesday to resolve the problem, Amy Ausley, vice president of communications for Royal American Cos., said.
“There are still two units under repair,” she said. “One requires extensive AC repairs so the resident has been moved to another unit with a working AC unit until the repairs are completed.
“The other unit has a new AC but it isn’t working correctly so it is still being serviced,” Ausley said. “That resident has been provided with a window unit.”
All other AC units in the complex have been repaired, Ausley said.
Hitchcock Police Department on Thursday posted a statement from Smith on social media informing owners tenants are living in “miserable” conditions in about seven apartments without air-conditioning, Smith said.
Smith said the city also has encouraged residents to send written statements and emails about their experiences living in the apartments.
“We are knocking on doors and talking to folks figuring out what issues they have,” Smith said. “But some feel like if they complain, they could lose their apartments.”
In the past two months, more than 60 people around the county have been transported to hospitals for illnesses such as heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat stroke, county health officials have said.
Smith said he had contacted the Red Cross and other nonprofit organizations in search of help for the tenants.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Join us on a captivating journey through time as we explore Galveston's fascinating evolution from a prominent port city to a bustling beach resort destination. Discover how early bathhouses paved the way for a thriving tourism economy and shaped iconic landmarks like the Balinese Room and P…
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.