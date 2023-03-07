More than 200 fall ill

Princess Cruise Line's Ruby Princess seen docked at the Port of Galveston in December. More than 200 passengers and crew members fell ill with a stomach bug during a recent trip, federal health officials said Tuesday.  

GALVESTON

More than 200 people were reported sick from an unspecified outbreak on a Galveston-based cruise ship that left the port last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

