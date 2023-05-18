CRYSTAL BEACH
Authorities are preparing for as many as 10,000 people to flock to Crystal Beach on Friday for Jeep Weekend.
Jeep Weekend, or Go Topless Weekend, is an annual beach party that started as a gathering for Jeep owners and enthusiasts. The event has grown to be an annual beach party held the weekend after Mother’s Day. It can draw tens of thousands of people and be as busy for public safety officials as a major holiday.
The number of people who have attended the event in some years overwhelmed the peninsula and caused traffic gridlock. Officials this week were warning about traffic congestion at the Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry landings.
Last year, there were 175 arrests resulting in 198 charges filed during Jeep Weekend, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Ray Nolen said.
During the 2022 Jeep Weekend, Galveston County Emergency Services District No. 2 took care of 69 people and called air ambulances for nine.
One person in need of medical care was a Galveston County Sheriff’s deputy who was struck by a vehicle while dealing with a car wreck, Nolen said.
The deputy suffered a head injury, broken arms and compound fractures in one leg, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said at the time.
The other eight people were flown because of trauma injuries or serious medical conditions.
The annual Jeep Weekend event, which isn’t sponsored by any group, originally was meant for enthusiasts to show off their Jeeps. But over the past three years, off-road vehicle enthusiasts of all sorts have joined in, Nolen said.
Anne Willis, president of the Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, expects to see a rowdy crowd, she said.
“I don’t think anyone who lives here particularly likes Jeep Weekend,” Willis said. “I think it’s a nuisance. It’s not so much the event, but the people who tag along that don’t have Jeeps.”
The peninsula gets packed with four wheelers and Slingshot roadsters, she said.
“There’s a huge amount of them, and they are very loud,” Willis said. “They trash our beach and don’t clean up.”
The event usually brings a loud and disrespectful crowd, Willis said.
“There’s so much traffic that most of us who live here are stuck in our house until it’s over,” Willis said.
The area will be secured with the sheriff’s office deputies patrolling the beaches, she said.
The sheriff’s office plans to have as many as 36 two-person units at the beach and will have specialized teams on standby for the event, Nolen said.
“Jeep Weekend started several years ago with Jeep organizations that got together to coordinate at the beach every year,” Nolen said. “These Jeeps came from all over the state and Louisiana, as well. People without Jeeps started wanting to participate in the event, so they would bring a jacked-up truck or a big four-wheeler.”
In the past two years, the sheriff’s office has seen a change in the event, Nolen said.
“We started to notice that many Jeep groups started to disassociate themselves from the event because of the negative connotation of what has been happening over the past years,” Nolen said.
Jeep enthusiasts have moved their event to San Luis Pass, but the Crystal Beach party continues, Nolen said.
The sheriff’s office didn’t have a reliable crowd estimate, but expects crowds in the tens of thousands, he said.
Most of the preparations for the weekend are happening on the peninsula, but the city of Galveston is planning for some spillover.
Generally, Galveston doesn’t experience the same types of disruptions from the Jeep event that Bolivar Peninsula does.
“We do typically see an uptick in Jeep traffic on the island during this weekend,” city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said. “As always, we ask that all visitors respect the rules of the road and identify sober designated drivers before getting behind the wheel.”
Officials expect heavy traffic on the Galveston-Port Bolivar ferries and the sheriff’s office will have multiple law enforcement agencies on standby, Nolen said.
