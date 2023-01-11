GALVESTON
The foyer of Moody Mansion is undergoing repairs a few weeks after its owners announced a million people had crossed its historic thresholds for tours, meetings, civic events, weddings, family reunions and more.
More than a million people have stepped into the time capsule since the mansion’s restoration was completed and the house opened for tours in 1991.
Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, is closed through today for repairs to the marble flooring under the front doors. It will reopen Friday for the next round of visitors.
The Mansion is owned and operated by the Mary Moody Northen Endowment. The endowment, established in 1968 by Mary Moody Northen, has funded environmental, charitable, educational and historical projects that have benefited people and institutions in Virginia and Texas, officials said.
The 28,000-square-foot mansion was designed more than 100 years ago by well-known New York architect William H. Tyndall. Work began in 1892 and completed in 1895.
It was later purchased by William Lewis Moody Jr., one of Galveston’s founders, for about $25,000 after the Great Storm in 1900, Betty Massey, executive director for the endowment, said.
The deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history, the 1900 hurricane swept through Galveston and killed at least 6,000 people within a matter of a few hours.
After William Lewis Moody Jr. died in 1954, Northen, his daughter, assumed responsibility for more than 50 family enterprises until her death in 1986, when the building was passed down to the endowment.
Northen wanted the mansion to become a museum open to visitors and enjoyed by both islanders and Texans.
Today, the Richardsonian Romanesque mansion is managed and maintained by the endowment’s three-member board of directors.
“It is a very sturdy construction,” Massey said. “The board has always taken really good care of the Moody Mansion, even before my time there.”
Massey joined the endowment in September 2000.
Although the building has withstood decades of natural disasters, it isn’t invincible to the power of Gulf hurricanes.
Hurricane Ike especially caused significant water damage to the building, Massey said.
“We had about 5 feet of water on the ground floor of the house,” she said.
Ike flooded the basement, which took about five years to dry out before it could be re-plastered and repainted, Massey said.
Repairs to the foyer being completed this week are the first since 1991 when the endowment funded a $10 million restoration.
Howard Page, a bricklayer for Reynolds Construction who has worked on the mansion since he was an apprentice in the 1980s, is repairing the foyer.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
