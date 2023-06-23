GALVESTON
The Moody Foundation has appointed Courtney Rogers as director of Education Strategy and Impact as it works to enhance the program's educational initiatives throughout Texas, officials said.
Rogers has built her career in Texas education, working in the classroom, at the district level and in nonprofit settings. She has spearheaded multiple major funding initiatives to foster student success, according to the foundation. The math-focused education nonprofit where she began her career was a proud Moody Foundation grantee. Previously, she oversaw special projects for the Dallas Independent School District’s Office of Transformation and Innovation, and served as executive director of The Educator Collective.
Rogers plans to apply her perspectives as an educator to further impact the Moody Foundation. Before this position, she spent her time as an executive director of The Educator Collective, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educator excellence and student success in Dallas since 2019.
“When I first came across this role, I was immediately inspired by the Foundation’s commitment to further strengthen the Texas education landscape through a strategic and proactive approach,” Rogers said. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to apply my perspectives as an educator, grantee and grantmaker toward furthering the reach and impact of this tremendous organization.”
The Moody Foundation was founded by W.L. Moody Jr. and Libbie Shearn Moody in 1942 to assist those furthering their education.
The Generation Moody Education Initiative has awarded more than $55 million to provide extensive educational opportunities for post-secondary students, while the Moody Scholars program has given more than $24 million in support to 6,280 students throughout the state. The foundation also has awarded more than $2 billion in grants to organizations that have educated, healed, nurtured and inspired generations of Texans.
