DICKINSON
The city council Tuesday unanimously named Michael Berezin as chief of the Dickinson Police Department.
Berezin has 34 years of law enforcement experience and supports community policing practice, Jaree Hefner, director of communications for the city, said. Berezin will earn $150,000 a year in his capacity as chief, Hefner said.
Key factors in choosing Berezin were his organizational skills and community engagement abilities, Hefner said.
Berezin takes over from former Chief Ron Morales, who resigned Dec. 2 after 26 years. Morales had been placed on administrative leave in October for failing to follow through with staff cuts mandated in the 2022-2023 city budget, City Manager Theo Melancon said at the time.
The cuts were to enable the city to give officers a 12 percent pay raise, add more officers on patrol, add a jailer and an administrative sergeant’s position within the department, Melancon said.
Oscar Stoker served as interim police chief and will become Berezin’s number two, officials said.
“Berezin has tremendous experience in building a diverse department that is truly focused on culture, officer development and camaraderie across the ranks,” Mayor Sean Skipworth said. “We know our officers and command staff are going to excel under Chief Berezin and we are thankful to have him joining our team.”
Berezin grew up in Texas City and La Marque and graduated from the College of the Mainland Law Enforcement Academy. He got his start as a patrol officer with the Missouri City Police Department and worked his way through the ranks, becoming chief in 2013.
Berezin has received numerous awards, including the Greater Houston Area 100 Club Officer of the Year in 2001, the Fort Bend County 100 Club Officer of the Year in 1990 and the Jaws of Life Green Cross Life Saving Award from the Hale Fire Protection in 1989.
“This was a very tough decision,” Melancon said. “We went through many candidates who had experience as police chief in large departments and worked our way down.
“Berezin stood out for many reasons, but mostly because he said he would grow our department with the leadership and officers we have in place. He has shown care and concern for the city and his willingness to work with the department.”
Berezin said he would ensure the department serves the community.
“I would like to thank the city for its confidence in me,” Berezin said. “This department will be for the community and for the city and nothing different. It is my privilege and honor to serve the city and all of you.
“None of the officers work for me, they work for themselves with pride and integrity for the city of Dickinson. It is my privilege and honor to lead them in the community that loves them. Oscar will do a great job in his capacity. This department will go farther and faster than you can imagine.”
Berezin is set to begin duty June 5.
