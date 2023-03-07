GALVESTON
The second trial of a Texas City man accused in the death of his son might be stalled because prosecutors can’t find three key witnesses.
David Jerome Brown II, 35, was back in the 10th District Court on Tuesday after his first trial resulted in a hung jury and mistrial in Oct. 2019.
Brown is charged with injury to a child causing bodily injury, a third-degree felony, in connection to the death in 2016 of his son, Mar’Nijah Williams “MJ” Brown, 6, a first-grader at Lobit Elementary School in Dickinson Independent School District.
Witnesses Tierra Phillips, who prosecutors said is Brown’s girlfriend, and her two daughters had been in the house the day Mar’Nijah died. They had committed to testify during a pretrial hearing Friday, prosecutors said.
They didn’t appear, however, and a warrant to bring them to court was issued Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Adam Poole said.
The three also failed to appear and testify during the first trial.
One of Phillips’ daughters was set to testify because she had told investigators that before his son’s death, Brown had learned the boy had gotten in trouble at school, according to an arrest affidavit.
Later, the girl heard spanking and screaming from Brown’s bedroom, according to the affidavit. She said there were about 10 strikes, according to the affidavit. The Galveston County Medical Examiner listed Brown’s cause of death as undetermined, which is why more severe charges were not filed.
In his opening argument Tuesday, Poole laid out the state’s view of what happened in the family’s Texas City home Dec. 5, 2016.
Brown received a call from his son’s school informing him the child had been involved in an altercation that couldn’t be classified as a fight because there had been no injuries and no school discipline would be taken, Poole said.
“Brown gave inconsistent statements about what transpired to authorities,” Poole said. “His story also differed from his step-daughter’s statement, who said MJ was ‘whooped’ and crying, but he said he never touched him. MJ was found with fluid or vomit near him and blood around his nose.”
Jessica Ebbs of Mark Diaz & Associates, who is representing Brown, opened her case by asserting the state’s interpretation of the facts was wrong.
“David was a good father to all of his kids and fought tirelessly for MJ after his mother went to prison,” Ebbs said. “They were by all accounts a happy family.”
“When David was informed that MJ was in a fight, his teacher testified that he was not irrational. David sent MJ to bed early after he ate and had a bath, but he changed his mind and had one of his daughters get him to play games, when she found that he was not OK.”
Brown’s step-daughter found MJ on his side with vomit on him and gasping for air, Ebbs said. Brown told one of his step-daughters to call 911 while he got a family friend, George West, a military veteran, to assist with CPR until EMS arrived and took the child to the hospital, where he later died, Ebbs said.
“Nobody feels worse about what happened than David,” Ebbs said. “His world has been at pause ever since. MJ’s death was undetermined and the burden of proof is on the state. I ask the jury to keep an open mind and think critically.”
The first of three witnesses called to the stand Tuesday morning was James Gaus, a Texas City paramedic who responded to the home that day.
“EMTs were giving compressions and he was not breathing, pulseless and cold,” Gaus testified about his arrival at the house. “I noticed a bruise on the bridge of his nose, a pinkish substance on the bed and wadded up underwear.
“At the hospital, his eyes were swollen, which looked like a black eye and his veins were popped out.”
The state entered its first exhibit, a medical record Gaus wrote, which declared the child’s primary injury was cardiac arrest. Gaus wrote the child had also suffered blunt force trauma.
Ebbs questioned Gaus about whether improper or incorrect CPR could cause the child’s injuries, which Gaus said he could not determine. Ebbs also inquired why Gaus could not see the black eye until he observed the child at the hospital, which he attributed to better lighting.
Eric Cisneros, a patrol officer for the Texas City Police Department, testified about interviewing Brown at the scene.
“I took David out from the scene to interview him where I found him upset and teary-eyed, but not hysterical,” Cisneros said.
Ebbs argued upset and hysterical could be understood to mean the same thing, which Cisneros objected to.
Cisneros testified Brown was cooperative at the scene and allowed officers to photograph him with blood and other substances on his shirt from his attempts at CPR.
The final witness for the morning was Ernest Robles, an investigator for the Galveston County District Attorney, who was part of the Texas City Police Department’s criminal investigation division at the time. Robles testified that he interviewed Brown, Phillips and her daughters and took cheek swabs from them for DNA. Robles also interviewed the child MJ had gotten into a confrontation with, to determine whether the altercation could have caused injuries, but the child was not found responsible.
The trial is expected to last through the rest of the week, but may be delayed if the state is unable to find Phillips and her daughters.
Brown faces two to 10 years in prison.
