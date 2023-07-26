State Sen. Mayes Middleton this week asked an organization that tells Texas history not to renew its chief historian’s contract over derogatory comments about the Alamo.
The controversy initially began between the Texas State Historical Association’s two factions, academics and non-academics, over how the former has been telling Texas history through its annual publications that reach school students throughout the state. It comes as some Republican politicians are seeking control over how and what teachers teach Texas students.
Middleton asked the group not to renew the contract of Walter Buenger, who, as chief historian, provides oversight to the Texas State Historical Association programs and publications.
Middleton and other non-academics worry the academics are choosing to tell a “woke” version of the state’s history, one that tarnishes traditional Texas heroes such as those who fought at The Battle of the Alamo. Academics worry their counterparts want to tell a whitewashed, sanitized version of Texas history.
“It’s so important to have a chief historian who promotes our incredible history and never tries to rewrite it 187 years later,” Middleton wrote in a text to The Daily News Tuesday. “It is disappointing that Mr. Buenger continues serving as the TSHA’s chief historian.”
At stake is what version of Texas history will be told by the Texas State Historical Association known for publishing, among other things, the authoritative “Handbook of Texas,” and books including the biennial “Texas Almanac.” The association’s other major service is education programs.
Middleton sent a letter Sunday to Ann Huff Stevens at the University of Texas asking for the replacement of the association’s chief historian, whose contract has expired.
Stevens didn’t return a request for comment Wednesday.
As chief historian, Buenger has repeatedly marginalized and denigrated Alamo history and the Texan fight for independence, Middleton said.
Buenger, a University of Texas professor who has been chief historian of the association since 2017, didn’t return a request for comment Wednesday.
The association, a nonprofit educational organization, plays a big role in developing Texas history curriculum in public schools, which is why the role is so important, Middleton said.
“We cannot have a chief historian who calls the Battle of the Alamo insignificant and is minimizing and marginalizing the exceptionalism behind Texas’ fight for freedom,” Middleton told The Daily News.
A local judge May 30 granted an injunction to prevent the board of directors for the association from meeting after its executive director, J.P. Bryan, a retired oilman and founder of The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., sought legal action against the board he argues is unbalanced in its composition and trying to oust him.
Bryan argues the board’s lack of balance that influences all decisions, including what stories to publish, is improper.
Association bylaws call for the board’s 21 members to be substantially balanced between academics, defined as those who have been employed at an accredited institution to teach history, and non-academics, defined as those who haven’t taught history at an accredited school.
The board is presently made up of 12 academics and eight non-academics, with one vacancy, Bryan said. The board can’t move forward until it’s properly constituted, Eric Lipper, Bryan’s attorney, argues.
Nancy Baker Jones, the association’s president, contends that the board make-up is actually 11 academics and nine non-academics.
Bryan and other non-academics take issue with the appointment of Mary Jo O’Rear, who from 1999 through 2001 was an adjunct professor of U.S. History at Texas A&M University-Kingsville and, from 1999 until 2005 held the same position at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi. O’Rear by definition is an academic, Bryan argues.
(1) comment
At the risk of repeating myself -
"We are not afraid to entrust the American people with unpleasant facts, foreign ideas, alien philosophies, and competitive values. For a nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people." - JFK
Whatever you believe about the Alamo, I seriously doubt they were fighting so that petty tyrants could bully historians.
