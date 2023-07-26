State Sen. Mayes Middleton this week asked an organization that tells Texas history not to renew its chief historian’s contract over derogatory comments about the Alamo.

The controversy initially began between the Texas State Historical Association’s two factions, academics and non-academics, over how the former has been telling Texas history through its annual publications that reach school students throughout the state. It comes as some Republican politicians are seeking control over how and what teachers teach Texas students.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

At the risk of repeating myself -

"We are not afraid to entrust the American people with unpleasant facts, foreign ideas, alien philosophies, and competitive values. For a nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people." - JFK

Whatever you believe about the Alamo, I seriously doubt they were fighting so that petty tyrants could bully historians.

