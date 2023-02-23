GALVESTON
As state Sen. Mayes Middleton attempts to explain his controversial beach bill, opponents say the water remains murky over its intent and fears persist it will erode rights spelled out in the Texas Open Beaches Act.
Galveston Mayor Craig Brown added discussion about Senate Bill 434 to a Thursday workshop session, nearly two months after council supported the bill in its legislative agenda.
And while Sally Bakko, the city’s director of policy and governmental relations, argues the bill takes the Open Beaches Act back to its original focus, many islanders disagree, the city’s attorney has worries and a former land commissioner opposes it.
Neither Middleton nor his staff has been available to answer questions about the bill, but on Tuesday he issued a statement about its intent.
“Senate Bill 434 makes no changes to restrict the Open Beaches Act, which remains a continuous use easement as always,” Middleton wrote in a statement to The Daily News. “It only changes the presumption if the state claims your beachfront private property as state lands.
“Right now, all over the state of Texas, if the state claims your land as theirs — then they have to prove it. But, sadly, on beachfront property, if Texas claims the property as theirs, it’s presumed to be the state’s — unless the landowner is able to refute the rebuttable presumption. My bill is a beachfront private property rights bill that makes beachfront land treated like land in the rest of the state and changes the presumption so that the state must prove it is state lands and the landowner no longer has the burden of proof.
“Senate Bill 434 does not in any way take away our open beaches or limit them.”
Beach advocates differ, however.
“No matter how many times that’s said, it doesn’t make it so,” Jackie Cole, former Galveston city councilwoman and member of the beach and dune ad hoc committee, said.
“This will change it. If it wouldn’t, why was it filed? The Open Beaches Act was passed in 1959, but had to be amended in 1991 to address friction between beachgoers and property owners. The boundaries were based not on politics, not on wealth, not on developers’ desires, but on Mother Nature, on tidelines and the line of vegetation.
“Does the city consider it a priority to have to sue the property owner to prove they’re in a public easement? Why does the city of Galveston want to make the passage of this a legislative priority?”
Right now, under the Open Beaches Act, there is presumed to be an easement in favor of the public that runs from the mean low-water tide to the vegetation line, Donald Glywasky, city attorney, said.
“If a property owner wants to challenge that easement, they must file a declaratory judgment action, and the burden is on that landowner to prove that such an easement does not exist,” he said in the workshop Thursday morning.
“Second, the present statute says that the General Land Office will, basically, draw a map of where the public beach ends. And that map becomes prima facie evidence, meaning all the initial evidence is met of where the public beach easement exists.
“So, the statute, as it is written now, creates a presumption that operates against the landowner and shifts the burden onto the landowner who wants a declaration that their property is not burdened by a public easement.
“Sen. Middleton’s bill changes that and eliminates the presumption. Basically, it says if there is a (declaratory judgment action), the person who asserts the easement exists has to prove it.”
It merely shifts the burden of proof, Middleton argued.
Glywasky said Thursday he worries the city could find itself in a lawsuit concerning controversies over beach easements if the bill passes.
It’s a confusing bill that few people understand, Chula Ross Sanchez, former member of the city’s beach and dune ad hoc committee, said.
“I’ve been following it for a couple of weeks now,” she said. “If it’s not hardly going to do anything to the Open Beaches Act, then why do it? It’s not clear; it could be a liability.”
Former Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson recalled his first trip to Galveston beaches in a letter sent to city council members in opposition of the bill.
“While I don’t remember it, I was told that my first trip to Galveston beach was in 1948,” he wrote. “Texas families of all ethnicities, including Texans of lesser financial means looked upon Texas beaches as their beaches — so does the Constitution. Since that time, I have made hundreds of trips to Galveston, as have my children and grandchildren.
“Something unique to Texas beaches is that they’re open and accessible to the public from the line of vegetation to the mean low tide line, even if it’s in front of someone’s beach house. With the passage of Sen. Middleton’s SB 434, that will no longer be the case.
“Instead, a person seeking access to the beach may have to sue the property owner. SB 434 also removes the authority of the General Land Office to determine the line of vegetation.
“Removing the land office’s discretion to draw that line after a hurricane could negatively impact beachfront property owners, Patterson wrote.
The Park Board of Trustees excluded the bill from its legislative agenda, with officials having no plans to include it.
“The park board works very closely with the General Land Office to nourish beaches and maintain coastal stewardship through funding that is provided because of the Open Beaches Act, which may become less available through private entities,” Caitlin Carnes, park board public relations manager, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.