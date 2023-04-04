AUSTIN
Motivated by a series of fatal drunk-driving accidents in Galveston last year, state Sen. Mayes Middleton has filed three bills that would ensure parole boards have all the information about a potential parolee and require those convicted of three or more DUIs to serve half their sentences or at least two years.
“The Galveston community has been devastated multiple times in the last year by drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Middleton said in a statement to constituents this week. “We have come together as a community, but we need more accountability and stricter laws that will hold repeated drunk drivers accountable for their actions.”
Middleton laid out three bills he has introduced meant to combat drunk driving and increase accountability for those who are caught.
The first of the bills, Senate Bill 324, filed Dec. 21, would require anybody who is convicted of their third or more DUI to serve at least half of their sentence or a minimum of two years. Third or subsequent DUIs are currently charged as Class 3 felonies and carry a penalty of 10 years in prison. The last action taken for the bill was Feb. 15, when it was referred to the Criminal Justice Committee.
“The senator wanted to ensure through this bill that the offenders were given some sort of accountability for their actions,” Middleton’s Chief of Staff Andrew Herrell said.
Senate Bill 1067, introduced Feb. 21, would require enhanced oversight of the parole board when it considers parole for an offender. It would require the board to consider school disciplinary records and review the parolee’s social media pages.
The law also would require the board to release a notice on the department’s website and in the parolee’s own county that contains the offender’s name, county where the conviction happened, the offense committed and information on how people in the county can submit a statement to the board within 10 days of the hearing. The bill was submitted to the Criminal Justice Committee March 3.
“The senator submitted this bill to ensure that the parole board got the whole picture about who they may release,” Herrell said.
Middleton filed Senate Bill 1310 on Feb. 28 to enhance the penalty of drivers who are required to use an interlock devices on their vehicles but still cause somebody’s death while under the influence to carry a sentence of life without parole.
Interlock devices won’t allow a vehicle to start when its driver has alcohol on their breath. This is sometimes subverted by using another vehicle or having a sober person breathe into the device. This bill was submitted to the criminal justice committee March 9.
Senate Bill 1310 was directly inspired by Miguel Espinoza, 45, of Rosenberg, who is charged with causing the deaths of four on Aug. 6 in Galveston and was sent back to jail Feb. 23 accused of using somebody else’s vehicle when he was required to use an interlock device on his vehicle.
Espinoza was driving a black Hyundai SUV about 11:35 p.m. Aug. 6 that police allege ran a stop sign at 33rd Street and Avenue R in Galveston, striking a pickup truck, which crashed into a golf cart carrying six people, killing Rosenberg residents Felipe Bentancur, 49; Kaisyn Bentancur, 4; Destiny Uvalle, 25; and Brailyn Cantu, 14.
Espinoza has a previous conviction for DWI in 2010, according to publicly available records. Espinoza is charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle.
The crash led to a personal injury lawsuit against local bars and the formation of a DWI task force at the Galveston Police Department, which has arrested hundreds of drunk drivers.
Less than a month later, on Sept. 2, Keith Brazier, 28, of Galveston, was released from prison after serving just more than eight months of a three-year sentence for his third DUI conviction. Seven hours later, about 6 p.m., a white Toyota SUV going west at high speed on Avenue O struck a Jeep traveling north on 41st Street, Gaspard said.
Police allege Brazier was driving the white SUV and failed to stop at several traffic lights along Avenue O and ran through a red light at 41st Street.
Mason Nelson, 14, a freshman at Ball High School, was killed in the wreck. A parent was driving the Jeep, with four other passengers, who were taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, authorities said.
On Sept. 16, Sam Mixon, 14, also a freshman at Ball High School, died after nearly two weeks in critical condition. Brazier is charged with two counts of murder and a count of intoxicated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Middleton wanted to address issues affecting people on the island and prevent the tragedies from ever occurring again, Herrell said.
“We owe that to Sam Mixon and Mason Nelson, who were tragically killed in front of Ball High, and all other victims of drunk driving and families who have suffered injury and loss,” Middleton said in a statement to constituents.
