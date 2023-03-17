GALVESTON
State Sen. Mayes Middleton on March 10 introduced a bill that would abolish the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association and force private-market property insurers to offer such coverage to consumers at no increased cost.
Senate Bill 2556, which would affect more than 70,000 policyholders in the Galveston County area, had no co-sponsors Friday and hadn’t moved past the filing phase.
Middleton failed to respond to calls seeking comment Friday at 9:47 a.m., 10:46 a.m., 2:42 p.m. and 4:09 p.m., as well as an email sent at 9:31 a.m.
Industry insiders who typically comment about the association also were mute about the bill Friday.
As a condition of doing business in Texas, each insurer must include coverage for windstorm and hail in each policy written in a 14-county swath of land adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico, according to the bill’s text.
“Coverage provided must be provided at no additional cost to the insured,” according to the bill. “Costs incurred by insurers under this section shall not be recouped through a premium surcharge.”
The state Legislature established the association in 1971 to provide windstorm insurance on the Texas coast when no one else would, David Durden, general manager of the association, said Friday.
“TWIA serves to implement the Texas Legislature’s determination of the best structure to ensure a functioning property insurance market in Texas,” he said.
“Whether TWIA or the private insurance market provides it, coastal property owners must have access to insurance coverage for catastrophic hurricanes. Without it, people will be unable to live, work, and do business in our coastal communities, with economic effects throughout the state. The Association is committed to working with lawmakers as they consider how to best protect Texans on the coast.”
Middleton’s bill would abolish the association on Sept. 1, 2024, according to the bill.
That would affect 70,774 policyholders in Galveston County covered by 2,242 commercial policies, 236 manufactured home policies and 68,296 residential policies, said Aaron Taylor, senior legislative and external affairs specialist at the association. The association has 222,480 total policies for its coverage area, he said
This act would take effect immediately if it receives a vote of two-thirds of all the members elected to each chamber.
In 2018, the association was out of money and in debt, facing a shrinking revenue pool, according to the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission report.
Most private insurers left the windstorm market on the upper Texas coast long ago. In 2017, the windstorm association had about 240,000 policies covering more than $60 billion in property value, which includes residential, commercial and government-owned properties.
The association is funded by the premiums it collects from policyholders.
After Hurricane Harvey passed over the Texas coast in August 2017, the association’s reserve took a massive hit. More than 76,000 policyholders made claims after the storm, to which the association paid $1.7 billion. The association had to use $743 million of its $750 million reserve for catastrophes to pay off the claims, officials said.
The association in 2018 attempted to raise its premiums by 10 percent for both commercial and residential policyholders. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in October blocked that attempt and said legislators should be allowed to try to reform the association before rate went up again.
The association voted to rescind that rate-increase proposal in 2019.
In August 2022, the association voted against another rate increase for policyholders.
The decision came after members of the public and local and state representatives asked the board not to raise rates, citing skyrocketing living costs for coastal communities and concerns about affordability.
