Middleton called The Daily News Wednesday to answer questions about the third presentation of what originally was Senate Bill 434. That bill worried beach advocates and motivated three former Texas Land Office commissioners to pen an opinion piece opposing it, leading Middleton to withdraw SB-434 and go back to the drawing board.
He filed SB-2550 March 10, inspiring more objection, although directed mostly at a single paragraph Middleton now has removed.
“I worked with the GLO and Jerry Patterson drafting that, and he suggested taking out paragraph C, which we did,” Middleton said.
The paragraph would have changed the law to say the line of vegetation determination made by the land commissioner is not evidence of the landward boundary of the area subject to the public easement to the beach.
This worried beach advocates such as Patterson, a former land commissioner, and Jackie Cole, former Galveston councilwoman and member of the beach and dune ad hoc committee, saying it was the same troubling language that appeared in SB-434. The pair said they would be satisfied with the bill if paragraph C was omitted.
Middleton heard that loud and clear, so he consulted with the land office on whether the paragraph’s omission would alter his bill’s intention, he said.
“It still satisfies the goal of the bill,” Middleton said Wednesday. “This bill ensures that Texas’ constitutionally protected open beaches are fully affirmed. The bill strikes a balance by protecting renourishment projects and at the same time ensuring due process for private property rights, which was the intent behind Senate Bill 434, filed earlier this year.”
Another cause for consternation among beach advocates in the original SB-434 was a change in the burden of proof in litigation or administrative proceeding calling into question where the public’s beach access extends.
The original bill would have shifted the burden of proof to the public from landowners, advocates worried. Essentially, the bill would have allowed beachfront property owners to claim nearby land is excluded from the public easement that allows visitors to walk and sit on the beach, opponents argued.
Under such a change, any beach-goer whose access was blocked by beachfront property would have to sue to prove what the Open Beaches Act provides by right, opponents argued.
Language regarding a shift in the burden of proof was removed from Middleton’s latest beach bill.
Residents in the West End were worried the land office could at any time redetermine the line of vegetation, Middleton said of what inspired the original bill.
“This changes ‘shall’ to ‘may’ make a determination,” he said.
If the bill passes, the land commissioner would no longer be bound to make a line of vegetation determination three years after a storm erodes a beach; the commissioner would simply have the power to make that re-evaluation.
It makes permissible and codifies what commissioners have been doing in practice for years, Middleton said.
Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday.
It’s unclear when the newly amended bill will face committee scrutiny, but Middleton said it could be in a matter of weeks.
The bill will be known as Committee Substitute to Senate Bill 2550, CSSB-2550.
A committee substitute is a complete, new bill or resolution recommended by a committee in lieu of the original measure. A committee will report a committee substitute rather than a large number of individual amendments when the committee wishes to make a substantial number of changes to the original measure. The committee substitute must contain the same subject matter as the original measure.
