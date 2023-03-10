GALVESTON
Some Galveston school district community members are advocating for more ticketing in school zones after seeing speeding and reckless driving become a common occurrence during drop-off and pick-up hours.
“I would like police to be there at every school because of road rage and people speeding,” Maria Young, a crossing guard at Weis Middle School, 7100 Steward Road, said.
She’s seen two instances of people driving 50-to-80 mph in the school zone, and a few incidents of road rage during school hours.
While it’s not difficult for some school staff to recount incidents of reckless driving in surrounding school zones, officials are giving no indication that the issue can be resolved by changing its existing system for issuing speeding tickets.
The school district’s police department does not patrol the streets surrounding its schools, that is a responsibility conducted by the Galveston Police Department, Marcus Alfred, assistant police chief at Galveston ISD.
“Galveston Police Department does random speed enforcement as allowable for their traffic units,” Alfred said. “We do not have the resources to run regular traffic radar enforcement for those particular school zone crosswalks.”
Though the school district’s police department is not responsible for patrolling, and does not have the capability to issue speeding tickets around schools, Chief of Police Josette Rivas said they still try to have district police presence to reduce speeding.
“We hear about speeding in our school zones all the time,” Rivas said.
Weis Middle School has also been known as a hotspot for speeding, he said.
“It can be hard because we have to work in certain areas to keep traffic flowing too,” Rivas said. “But when we show up, they don’t speed.”
Now, one Galveston resident and Weis teacher is advocating for an interlocal agreement between the school district’s police department and the island’s police department to give the former the ability to ticket within school zones.
“Everyday I wait for my son to get off the bus, and I see vehicles speed through our school zones at the different schools,” Brooke Lister, a Weis Middle School parent and teacher said.
“I not only witness this when I wait for my son to get off of the bus, but I also see it when I drive through other school zones,” she said.
“I think Galveston Independent School District police should be able to write tickets and patrol the safety of our schools,” Lister said. “Not just inside the schools and on school property, but the areas around the schools where the students are.”
