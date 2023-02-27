GALVESTON
Metal detector enthusiasts gathered Saturday at Apffel Park on the island’s East End to search for buried treasure during the 41st Annual Galveston Open Beach Hunt.
The Houston Archeology and Recovery Club, founded in 1980 to bring together hobbyists interested in unearthing interesting artifacts, organizes the event.
The organization also helps police find bullets, assists archeologists in finding artifacts, including a search at the San Jacinto Monument and donates found pull tabs to the Ronald McDonald House.
“This event brings in people from different clubs around the state and even other parts of the country,” club President Fred Meek said.
“We had a good turnout today of 98. Participants use their metal detectors to dig up coins that were buried and turn them in for prizes.”
Participants were required to register for the event and pay a fee of $160, all of which is put back into prizes. Five hunts were held throughout the day, a silver dimes hunt, a 40 percent silver halves hunt, a clad $1 and silver quarters hunt, a kids hunt and a main hunt.
“This is our eighth year coming out here and it is always a great time out here hunting in Galveston,” Travis Batson, of Bryan, said. “I got started in metal detecting through a co-worker in 2012. This is a really well-organized hunt and it’s much easier digging on the beach than dirt.”
The hobby has become a life-long love for some, including Houston Archeology and Recovery Club Vice President Mike McGrew, who has been involved in metal detecting for more 50 years.
“I read magazines about treasure hunting and it piqued my interest and I got my first metal detector,” McGrew, who got his first detector at 16, said. “Back then, the metal detector used transistor radio that required you to tune in to find objects.
“This is a really great hunt out here and it’s easy to hide the coins they’re searching for in the sand. One of the most unique finds I’ve made was an 1858 half-dollar in downtown Houston. It was really exciting.”
One metal detector enthusiast has taken his love of the hobby to global proportions.
“I have done metal detecting in the Philippines and Argentina,” Emanuel Hollander, former Montgomery chapter president, said. “You always meet new people and make new friends. Camaraderie is really what it’s all about.”
Meek provided advice to those interested in picking up the hobby.
“The technology has come a long way, and you can get a great machine for $250,” Meek said. “Make sure you know your machine and do your research on the location you are searching and the history and what may have been left behind.
“It can be frustrating, so you must remain optimistic and don’t give up. Metal-detecting teaches you how to look at things differently. It is really a fun hobby and we are all like family.”
