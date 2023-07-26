LA MARQUE
A vacant building in La Marque is set to eventually be turned into a mental health extended observation facility, which will give the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office mental health deputies a place closer than Houston to take people for psychiatric evaluations.
That long trip to St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston, 1401 St. Joseph Parkway, has long burdened the county’s small mental health team because it takes deputies off the shift for half a day, officials said.
“It takes deputies so long to drop them off in Houston,” County Commissioner Joe Giusti said Wednesday. “It takes quite a while and it takes somebody out of service for more than half of the day to do that.”
The average trip to the medical center, which is almost 60 miles from Galveston and more than 30 from League City, takes more than an hour just to arrive at the hospital.
Galveston County Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved construction of the facility, which officials hope will not only save mental health deputies time, but keep mental health patients out of jail.
The idea is still new and a lot remains unanswered about it. Officials didn’t know the cost of the facility, when construction would start or how many beds would be available.
“The unit would be used as a diversion from jail,” Giusti said.
The Gulf Coast Center, which provides access to counselors, therapists, psychiatrists and case workers, will partner with the county on the facility, Giusti said.
Center Executive Manager Lisa Becker didn’t respond to requests for comment.
The facility, is an idle, county-owned building next to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, 1205 Oak St., that once housed county clinic. It will accommodate patients overnight and provide mental health treatment, Giusti said.
“It’s kind of a waiting station,” Giusti said. “It’s a way to keep mental health patients safe. They can also start receiving treatment at the unit.
“Why buy or build another building when you have one that works?” Giusti said.
Although Giusti is optimistic about the facility, he predicts increasing demand for mental health services in the county.
“The whole country is experiencing an increase in mental health issues,” he said.
Several factors have contributed to the rise in demand for mental health services nationwide, such as the opioid crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and legislative changes, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“I don’t know how many beds they’ll have or if it will meet the needs,” Giusti said.
“I don’t think we’ll ever totally meet the needs of mental health services because there’s so many issues out there. There’s a lot of things that need to happen.”
The sheriff’s office, which already works with Gulf Coast Center, is unsure about the exact details of the plan, Maj. Ray Nolen said.
“I’m assuming that at least our agency will be able to bring mental health crisis patients to them as a clearinghouse to determine whether they need to be transported to a long-term facility,” Nolen said.
“We haven’t been officially told how many beds there are going to be or when we can start bringing them there,” Nolen said. “The construction is at least a year out or maybe even longer.”
Houston-based design firm Huitt-Zollars is in charge of the architecture and construction of the unit. The company didn’t respond to a request for comment.
The University of Texas Medical Branch once offered mental-health beds, but those were discontinued after Hurricane Ike in 2008, Giusti said.
“We lost a lot of beds for mental health in UTMB,” Giusti said.
“Basically when somebody had a mental health condition, they were picked up and put in jail because there was nowhere else to put them. Obviously that’s not the best place to stay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.