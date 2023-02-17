For allegedly stealing more than $500,000 in property, five local men earned indictments from a grand jury Feb. 2.
A grand jury in the 405th District Court indicted five men after police linked them to a League City theft ring. Rodney Charles Clifton, 36, of Angleton, Ryan Austin Deroin, 31, Noah William Shields, 26, and James Keith Shouse, 41, all of San Leon, were indicted for engaging in organized crime, while Quentin Allen Garner, 31, of Pearland, was charged with theft of property.
Officers filed charges in November after a months-long investigation began Aug. 10 with the burglary of a storage unit at Sports Shed Boat and RV Storage, 1520 Lawrence Road in Kemah, officers said.
The investigation involved several agencies, including Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, Chamber County Sheriff’s Office, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Friendswood Police Department and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
Investigators found that multiple storage units had been burglarized across seven states, officers said.
League City detectives executing search warrants at several locations in the city recovered $500,000 worth of stolen property, including UTVs, four-wheelers, trailers, tools and trucks, officers said.
Officers linked the suspects to 27 cases, five of which were in League City, officers said.
All five men’s cases are in the 405th District Court, with Judge Jared Robinson presiding over Deroin’s, Garner’s and Shouse’s cases, while Judge Michelle Slaughter will preside over Clifton and Shield’s trials. Clifton is represented by Mekisha Jane Walker; Deroin is represented by Greg Russell; Shields does not have representation; Garner is represented by Mark Metzger III; and Shouse is represented by John C. Caldwell.
The Galveston County Jail is holding Deroin on $1 million in bonds, according to records. The others are free on bond.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.