GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s new president isn’t fully certified by the Texas Medical Board, but administrators say there’s nothing abnormal about that — or the fact his faculty temporary license goes into effect the same day he begins his new role next week.
University of Texas System regents in April named Dr. Jochen Reiser, a world-renowned leader in kidney disease research with a focus on molecular biology and genetics. An anonymous employee of the medical branch wrote The Daily News asserting Reiser won’t be certified to lead the medical staff on his first day in charge, which is Tuesday.
His lack of full certification from the Texas Medical Board, however, won’t prevent him from fulfilling his duties as CEO of the medical branch, said Dr. Gulshan Sharma, senior vice president and chief medical and clinical innovation officer.
“When we hire any physicians, they get a temporary license until they get a Texas medical license,” Sharma said. “He has all the requirements. It takes time for verification.”
Reiser’s faculty temporary license becomes active Tuesday and remains so for a year, according to the Texas Medical Board. It was issued July 24, about three months after regents named him as the sole finalist for the president position.
A faculty temporary license allows physicians who don’t meet all the requirements for full licensure, but who have the expertise to educate Texas medical students, to practice within the confines of the sponsoring institution, according to the Texas Medical Board.
Board certification, which is a separate issue, requires Texas physicians to pass a written exam every 10 years, Sharma said.
The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education wants teachers training residents to be board certified in a particular specialty, Sharma said.
“Board certification is a surrogate for medical knowledge and competency in that field,” Sharma said.
Reiser has three years to gain Texas board certification, which is typical of hospitals throughout the nation, Sharma said.
Reiser plans to comply with all of the medical branch’s requirements, he said.
“Over the last 10 years, I have limited my clinical practice to mainly focus on administrative, research and educational efforts, and in doing so, my board certification in internal medicine expired,” Reiser wrote in a statement to The Daily News Tuesday.
“In advance of me joining UTMB next week, I have learned that all physicians on the UTMB medical staff are required to be board eligible or board certified (outlined in the UTMB medical staff bylaws),” Reiser wrote.
“While state licensing of physicians does not require board certification, I commend UTMB for requiring all physicians to be board certified, and I believe such certification exemplifies the excellence of UTMB and the high quality of care provided to the communities it serves.
“As I join the UTMB medical staff as the senior executive physician, I plan to comply with the UTMB medical staff bylaws.”
As CEO of the medical branch, Reiser will lead the educational, research and clinical missions of an academic health center of nearly 4,000 students and 1,000 faculty.
Reiser served as chairman of the Department of Internal Medicine at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
He directed a National Institutes of Health-funded research laboratory seeking the causes of kidney disease and development of methods to combat renal disease.
Before taking the job at Rush University Medical Center in 2012, Reiser served the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine as professor of medicine, anatomy and cell biology, vice chairman for research in the department of medicine, and chief of the division of nephrology and hypertension. He also served as the interim chairman of medicine at Miami.
