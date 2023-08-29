GALVESTON
University of Texas Medical Branch President Jochen Reiser said freedom of speech should thrive at universities, breaking the institution’s silence about a controversial decision to censure a guest speaker in March.
After weeks of rejecting interview requests over the university’s decision to censure Texas A&M University professor Dr. Joy Alonzo — over comments an investigation found she didn’t make — the medical branch’s new President Dr. Reiser gave a written response to The Daily News Tuesday.
“In my opinion, universities are places where freedom of speech and expression should thrive,” Reiser said in a statement. “Moreover, academic freedom is vital because it serves as the foundation of inquiry, advancement and innovation that enriches our lives both in the university community and in society as a whole.”
Reiser, whose first day as president of the medical branch was Aug. 15, replaced interim President Dr. Charles Mouton. Reiser hadn’t yet begun his work as president of the medical branch when officials made the censure decision.
“Following concerns raised by a medical student after a guest lecture given by Dr. Joy Alonzo, leadership in the School of Medicine — after consulting with the office of the president — directed the neuroscience and human behavior team to send an email to students,” Reiser said in a statement.
The comments were purportedly made during a March lecture by Alonzo, a nationally known expert on the opioid crisis. Assistant professor Dr. Chandler Self invited Alonzo to speak about opioids to first-year medical students.
The medical student Reiser was referring to is the daughter of Texas General Land Office Commissioner Dawn Buckingham.
In an August social media post, Buckingham asserted Alonzo had publicly attacked Patrick.
“When a professor states, ‘Your Lt. Governor says those kids deserve to die’ regarding the group of kids in Hays County who tragically lost their lives to fentanyl … it has no place in a lecture and is indefensible,” Buckingham wrote.
Texas A&M officials said their investigation found that Alonzo didn’t make the comment Buckingham asserted.
Buckingham hasn’t responded to multiple requests for comment.
It didn’t take long for the student complaint to materialize into an investigation into Alonzo, who learned her own university was looking into her lecture almost three hours after it was scheduled to finish. About four hours after Alonzo’s lecture was scheduled to finish, the medical branch issued the censure.
Reiser wasn’t here when the censure occurred, so he can’t say whether it was necessary, he said.
“However, it’s important to recognize student concerns while also accounting for the academic freedom for faculty,” Reiser said. “Based on the information available at the time, leadership took what they felt was the appropriate action.”
“Let me be clear: UTMB only sent an email to the students in the lecture and never communicated any notice of censure or any censure to Dr. Alonzo directly.”
Medical branch officials didn’t answer whether the medical branch regretted the decision, who made the final decision to censure or whether they thought it was appropriate for elected officials to intervene as they did.
