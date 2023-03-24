DICKINSON
Lawyers representing a Houston media consultant have filed a lawsuit asserting the city of Dickinson is improperly withholding documents about communications among four city officials relating to the Creekside Apartments, which the city declared a threat to public health and safety and ordered vacated.
Kelsey Galbraith of the Houston-based Jeff Diamant Law firm filed a lawsuit Thursday in the 212th District Court on behalf of Wayne Dolcefino of Dolcefino Consulting.
“The city is abusing the open records law and is not being transparent,” Dolcefino said.
The city would not comment on the lawsuit, but attorney Justin Pruitt of Olsen & Olsen, which represents the city, released a statement.
“The city received the request for information that is the subject of the lawsuit, and the city timely prepared a brief for the Attorney General’s review,” Pruitt said. “The Attorney General’s Office is reviewing our response. As is the case with any open records request, the city will release to the requestor whatever is determined by the Attorney General’s Office to be released.
“As of the time of this message, we have not received any determination from the Attorney General’s Office regarding the request that is the subject of the lawsuit.”
Dolcefino filed a public information request Dec. 12 for communications of Dickinson Fire Marshall Shonna Bellow, Dickinson Chief Building Official Herman Meyers, Dickinson Mayor Sean Skipworth and City Manager Theo Melancon, dating back to April 1, 2021, related to the shuttered Creekside Apartments, 406 Deats Road.
The city sought an exemption under a section of law that allows governments to withhold documents they anticipated will be part of litigation.
The city’s Building Standards Commission on Sept. 26 declared the apartments substandard and gave apartment owner Kalkan Capital 60 days to come up with a repair plan.
The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation also inspected a water boiler at the apartment complex on Nov. 16, 2022, and found it to be disconnected and have exposed wiring, according to the department’s report.
The department instructed apartment managers not to install a second-hand boiler purchased before the inspection until that boiler had been repaired, according to the report.
On Nov. 30, 2022, the city issued an emergency order, giving residents 30 days to vacate the property.
Dolcefino asserts the city targeted Creekside and that documents would show city leaders made the decision to get rid of the property long before action was taken and that the gas line and a bolt were tampered with.
Officials, however, said the city had conducted a series of inspections from May to September last year that found numerous code violations throughout the property and had no option but to order people to leave.
At a Building Standards Commission meeting Dec. 21, 2022, Meyers, the city’s chief building official, showed commissioners photos of the deteriorating complex, including one showing raw sewage he said had been pooled on a sidewalk for months.
The apartment complex had multiple safety problems and should be shut down, Meyers said at the time.
The commission voted unanimously to keep the order forcing more than 100 residents to vacate Creekside Apartments, but didn’t order the complex demolished, opting instead to allow the owner a chance to redevelop the property.
Contractors, property managers and a lack of communications were at fault for the deteriorating complex, Ahmet Kalkan, vice president of Kalkan Capital, which owns the property, said.
The city council approved about $185,000 to provide residents with about $1,000 each to help with moving.
Because the building standards commission allowed Kalkan to redevelop rather than demolish the property, there is no reason to believe a lawsuit by the company is forthcoming, so the communications should be released, Dolcefino asserts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.