A full courtroom greeted Precinct 3 County Commissioner Stephen Holmes on Tuesday when he took the stand to testify about what he saw as efforts by the county to dismantle the sole majority-minority district in the county.
A full courtroom greeted Precinct 3 County Commissioner Stephen Holmes on Tuesday when he took the stand to testify about what he saw as efforts by the county to dismantle the sole majority-minority district in the county.
Day seven of a federal gerrymandering trial in Judge Jeffrey V. Brown’s courtroom was headlined by the testimony of Holmes, whose district is the focus of the trial. Holmes was elected in 1999 and has represented parts of Texas City, La Marque and Hitchcock in the only majority-minority district in Galveston County. Holmes is the only Democrat and only Black member of the court at the time.
Holmes fielded questions from lead plaintiff’s attorney Chad Dunn in which he talked about emails between county officials he said demonstrated an effort to dismantle his district by adding north county voters who tend to support GOP candidates and adding Bolivar Peninsula to the district. One email presented to the court showed a statement by Precinct 1 Commissioner Darrell Apffel, who wrote the new district was “not looking good for Holmes,” in terms of him holding onto his seat.
Holmes and others in the community want the long-time voting bloc, which was represented by Wayne Johnson, a Black commissioner before Holmes, to stay together.
“Voters and residents took a lot of pride in Precinct 3,” Holmes said. “It brought together communities of interest. It was diverse, cohesive and consisted of faith-based communities.
“Protection of Precinct 3 is vital to Democrats and the interest of the minority community,” Holmes said. “I wanted to keep these groups together at the same level.”
Holmes viewed the two proposed maps, both of which would have led to the loss of the majority-minority status. The first map would have added the largely white Bolivar Peninsula to the district. The second would have split minority communities between the four precincts.
“If the map with Bolivar would allow them to choose their own candidate, then so be it,” Holmes said. “Precinct 3 has different interests than Bolivar though. The second map would have obliterated the precinct. The maps are discriminatory and violate the Voting Rights Act.”
The Texas Civil Rights Project, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, along with three Galveston-area branches of the NAACP and the local council of LULAC, filed the lawsuit against the county, County Judge Mark Henry and County Clerk Dwight Sullivan in the Galveston Division of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
The trial could last through the end of next week.
