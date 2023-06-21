GALVESTON
A trial date has been set for former Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney, charged with manslaughter in two 2017 traffic deaths on the Galveston causeway.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 10:40 pm
Haney, 59, is set to face a jury July 17 on two counts of manslaughter.
Less about the case is publicly available than is typical, because Haney’s attorney, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Rekoff, successfully petitioned Judge John Ellisor of the 122nd District Court to seal the files, Kevin Petroff said.
Ellisor has since retired and his seat was filled in January by Judge Jeth Jones.
Rekoff didn’t respond to a request for comment.
At about 1 a.m. July 3, 2017, Haney was driving home from her job at Texas A&M University at Galveston, where she worked as a safety coordinator, when she struck and killed father and son Hong Phuc Le, 33, and Duoc Van Le, 58.
The two had pulled over on the causeway and were outside their truck tying items into place in its bed when they were hit, according to police.
Haney’s initial attorney, Susan Criss, said Haney had smoked marijuana 12 hours prior to the crash, but was not intoxicated when the crash happened.
Officials with the Department of Public Safety took blood samples at the scene, which did not detect marijuana or other illegal drugs, according to previous reports.
Toxicology tests found pseudoephedrine, a common ingredient in cold and sinus medication, and zolpidem, a sedative most commonly found in sleeping aids such as Ambien. The test didn’t measure the quantity of those drugs, according to the report.
Haney initially was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, which a grand jury rejected May 3, 2018, indicting her instead on manslaughter charges.
Both intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter are second-degree felonies that carry a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison.
Haney was a Texas City commissioner from 2003 until 2017.
