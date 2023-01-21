Man shot four times in Galveston Friday night By TRACE HARRIS The Daily News Trace Harris Reporter Jan 21, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONA man was transported to the hospital early Saturday morning after being shot four times.Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Sealy Street just before midnight Friday after receiving reports of a shooting. A victim was found at the scene who had been shot four times, police said.The victim was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. His current condition is not known, Galveston Police chief Doug Balli said.The circumstances of the shooting, a suspect and where the victim was shot are not currently known, Balli said.This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Police Criminal Law Law Trace Harris Reporter Follow Trace Harris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesOver $30,000 and eight slot machines confiscated in raid, authorities saidMixed results reported from across Galveston BayTwo sought in killing on Galveston's far East EndMan killed near Galveston's Boddeker Road stabbed while fishing, police sayMissing Texas City man found dead in canal, police sayJury says not guilty in trial over La Marque drive-by killingTexas City man charged in sex offender beating death back in jailHitchcock car crash leads to fentanyl- and meth-related chargesDollar General debuts grocery concept in La Marque; Cadillac Bar rumors rev in GalvestonSanta Fe man charged with aggravated assault after stand-off, police say CollectionsCounty events celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.County celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, paradesChecks in the MailGalveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine CenterNia Cultural Center celebrates KwanzaaPlungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics program CommentedHow about covering the corruption many worry about (95) Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (82) Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (80) An expert's warning: "No street drug is safe right now' (79) Will the law or the Republican traitors prevail? (79) Paxton has good reason to seek LGBTQIA information (68) This country needs meaningful, hateless immigration reform (64) We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (42) Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (40) We must all stand up for freedom here and in Ukraine (36)
