A man accused of kidnapping, slashing and dumping his former girlfriend under a highway overpass more than 30 years ago pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to spend 30 years in prison.
Luis Calderon, 58, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and attempted murder charges filed after a 1991 attack on Diane Sanchez. He was accused of abducting Sanchez, slashing her with a knife and then leaving her near dead under the Holland Road overpass in Texas City on July 5, 1991.
Sanchez was in the courtroom Thursday to witness the sentence against Calderon. It was the first time she had seen him since that day in 1991, she said.
“It was unbelievable,” Sanchez said. “I couldn’t look. It had been 30 years since I had seen him.”
Calderon was sentenced to 30 years for kidnapping and 20 years for attempted murder, sentences he will serve simultaneously.
Despite the sentence, Sanchez fears he’ll get out of jail and come back for her, she said with tears in her eyes.
Sanchez had been able to name Calderon as her attacker, but after he initially was booked on kidnapping and attempted murder charges, he was released on bond and left the country, police said.
It took law enforcement officers more than 30 years to get him back to the United States.
“This case had so many bizarre twists throughout the years,” said Lt. Tommy Hansen, a retired sheriff’s office investigator who now works for the agency on a part-time basis investigating cold cases and was credited with the work of finding and arresting Calderon.
The investigation was completed through luck and prayers, Hansen said.
Calderon was believed to be in the Houston area when he had left Galveston County, but through investigation and with help from the FBI and other agencies, authorities came up with an address in El Salvador.
FBI agents in 2020 went to that house where they found a car for sale that had a number to call on it, Hansen said.
“They called the number on the sale sign and Mr. Calderon walked out of the house, and the rest is history,” Hansen said.
“That was a little bit of a ‘Thank you, Lord’ moment and a bit of luck.”
Calderon was arrested in El Salvador, but it took two years to extradite him to the United States. He was booked into the Galveston County Jail in 2022 and charged with kidnapping and attempted murder, according to police.
The attack left Sanchez in a constant state of anxiety and has hindered her ability to secure a job, Jennie Mendiola, her daughter, said.
“She had to learn how to speak again,” Mendiola said. “She had to learn how to read and write again. She hasn’t been able to live a normal social life without anxiety.”
Calderon apologized through an interpreter during the plea.
“I’m sorry for what I did,” he said.
But relatives were not moved by it.
“We called bullshit right when he said it,” Danielle Mendiola, Sanchez’s granddaughter, said.
“I laughed. We laughed. We don’t believe it. Maybe he was trying to get pity from somebody else, but not us.
“We’re glad that he’s serving the time he needs to for what he did to my mom.
“I don’t know how he was able to live his life normally knowing that he left her that day thrown on the side of the road to be found.”
