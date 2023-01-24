A Clear Lake man pleaded guilty to his role in a 2021 Crystal Beach murder, prosecutors said.
Daron Gills, 25, of Clear Lake, pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of 25-year-old Jordan Turner-Boxley in Crystal Beach on June 12, 2021. Gills agreed to a 40-year sentence, which will require him to serve at least 20 years before he’s eligible for parole under Texas law.
On June 9, 2021, Angelique Campbell, 23, of Port Bolivar, the mother of Gills’ child and co-defendant, texted Gills asking how she could get him back into her life, according to the criminal complaint against her.
In response, Gills said Campbell had to “catch a body,” a slang term for committing murder, according to the complaint.
Other texts show Campbell volunteering to set someone up, and Gills urging her to “just stab him or something,” according to the complaint.
Investigators also found text messages that show Campbell inviting Turner-Boxley to a Crystal Beach trailer for sex, according to the complaint.
Campbell initially was considered a witness and had called 911 to the scene.
She told deputies Gills had unexpectedly arrived at the trailer while Turner-Boxley was visiting her, starting a fight that ended in the shooting, according to a police complaint written after Gills’ arrest.
Investigators, however, found Campbell had lied about her involvement in the shooting and had played a role in planning it, prosecutors allege.
Messages between Campbell and Gills on the night of the shooting showed premeditation, investigators said.
Campbell described to Gills where in the room Turner-Boxley was sitting, for example, and in another she texted she was afraid and wanted to leave the trailer, according to the complaint.
On July 13, 2021, investigators confronted Campbell about the text messages. In an interview, Campbell said Gills was hiding in a bathroom armed with a gun when Turner-Boxley arrived, according to the complaint.
She also acknowledged she insisted Turner-Boxley come over late at night, despite some hesitation he had because he had to go to work in the morning, according to the complaint.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Barbara Agbu, who prosecuted the case, noted that Gills’ 40-year sentence will ensure that he no longer poses a threat to the community and expressed hope that his sentence will help Turner-Boxley’s family heal.
Campbell is set for trial Feb. 6 in the 56th District Court with Judge Lonnie Cox presiding.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.