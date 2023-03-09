TIKI ISLAND
The man hit by a dump truck and killed on Galveston's causeway Wednesday afternoon was a 40-year-old Houston resident, officials said.
Robbie Levi Kimball's sister learned of his death Thursday morning, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Ray Nolen said.
Kimball was not carrying identification when he was killed, medical examiners identified him through fingerprints, John “D.J.” Florence, chief investigator for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, said.
The sheriff's office still was investigating the death Thursday morning, but it appeared to be an accident, Nolen said.
It appeared Kimball, who authorities described as homeless, was walking across the causeway with his two dogs near the southbound entry ramp from Tiki Island to Interstate 45 shortly after noon, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
A dump truck hit Kimball and one of the dogs, Trochesset said.
Kimball was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital and was pronounced dead, Nolen said.
One of the dogs died at the scene, Nolen said.
The second dog was taken to the Galveston Island Humane Society and is in good condition, Josh Henderson, executive director and CEO, said Wednesday afternoon.
The shelter identified the 11-year-old dog as Sooki from a microchip, Henderson said.
“She had a microchip, and I was able to collect information for the dog and registered owner from the microchip company,” Henderson said.
“The dog was not injured and is doing well,” Henderson said.
Police have the microchip information to aid their investigation, Henderson said.
The humane society is still waiting to speak to Kimball’s sister, Henderson said Thursday morning.
If Kimball’s sister doesn't take the dog, others are interested, he said.
“Either way, the dog will definitely find a good home,” Henderson said.
