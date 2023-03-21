GALVESTON
A passenger died while vacationing on a Galveston-based cruise ship last week in Honduras, Royal Caribbean officials said Tuesday.
“While ashore in Roatán, Honduras, a guest sailing on board Allure of the Seas sadly passed away,” Royal Caribbean International officials said. “Royal Caribbean International is providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones at this time.”
Allure of the Seas is a seven-night cruise that departed Galveston on March 12, officials said.
Royal Caribbean declined to comment on the identity of the passenger, how the passenger died or exactly how Royal Caribbean International was providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones.
According to the local newspaper, El Heraldo, the passenger was identified as Edmund David Rucker, 52, from Mississippi.
Rucker jumped from a high structure over the water and hit his head, leaving him unconscious, according to El Heraldo.
Rucker’s relatives realized something was wrong after several minutes of him not coming up to the surface, the newspaper reported.
Relatives then alerted authorities and people who were swimming at the beach, according to the newspaper. Rucker’s body was taken to shore and there were unsuccessful efforts to revive him through cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
El Heraldo reported that Rucker’s body was kept in the middle of a crowded beach for several hours without being picked up because employees of the Public Ministry were on strike.
The body eventually was picked up to be autopsied, according to the newspaper.
Royal Caribbean didn’t say whether Rucker’s body was returned to the United States.
A GoFundMe fundraiser for Rucker’s family has raised more than $25,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.
Editor’s note: The Daily News staff translated reporting from El Heraldo, a Spanish-language newspaper.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
