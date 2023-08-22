Man accused of firing gun near Galveston school, official says By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Aug 22, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONA man was arrested and charged Tuesday, accused of discharging a firearm near a middle school, a city spokesman said.Students of Weis Middle School, 7100 Stewart Road, were held indoors after officers received a call about shots fired from a nearby apartment complex at about 3:25 p.m., Kurt Koopmann said.Police arrested Fernando Gomez Salas, 35, at Ashton Place Apartments, 3219 69th St., and students were released from school, Koopmann said.Gomez Salas was charged with discharging a firearm in a public place and was in custody of the Galveston Police Department on Tuesday evening, Koopmann said.He was held late Tuesday in the Galveston County Jail on $1,000 bond, Koopmann said.The department was unable to provide a booking photo of Gomez Salas.— José Mendiola José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Galveston Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 