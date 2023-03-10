GALVESTON
A man accused in a February 2022 hit-and-run death is due in court Monday to decide whether he will accept a plea agreement or go to trial.
Juan Sanchez-Camacho, 57, of Bacliff, is charged with accident involving death related to the Feb. 10, 2022, early morning hit-and-run of Paola Vazquez, 38, of Bacliff. Vazquez died at the scene after allegedly being struck by Sanchez-Camacho’s truck, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office had little to go on following the hit-and-run incident, aside from a blurry photograph of a truck, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said at the time.
On Feb. 15, 2022, deputies in Bacliff were looking for a truck matching the description from the photo and spotted Sanchez-Camacho’s truck, Trochesset said. Sanchez-Camacho turned himself in later that day at the sheriff’s office substation, Trochesset said.
The truck struck Vazquez on Gordy Road after leaving a house on Reppert Street, about a half mile north of the crash. Vazquez was involved in a disturbance at the Reppert Street house, but left before deputies arrived, officials said.
It’s still unclear whether the crash was related to the earlier disturbance, Trochesset said.
Sanchez-Camacho’s disposition setting is scheduled for the 56th District Court, with Judge Lonnie Cox presiding. The state will be represented by Assistant District Attorney Kacey Launius, while Sanchez-Camacho will be represented by Dan Krieger of the Houston-based law firm Krieger & Tillinger.
Launius and Krieger could not be reached for comment Friday.
Sanchez-Camacho posted $50,000 bond Feb. 19, 2022. Accident involving death is a second-degree felony and, if convicted, Sanchez-Camacho could face two to 20 years in prison.
