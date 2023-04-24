GALVESTON
The island has never been accused of being a hot spot for young singles looking for love — until now.
Late last month, Galveston found itself ranked the fifth best U.S. city for young singles to live. What’s more, research reveals Galveston is becoming a destination for young people, according to Pheabs, a consumer loans company, which released the ranking March 30.
Pheabs looked at four categories across every single city in the United States, cross-referencing several statistics, including population, gender ratio, percentage of a population of people age 20 to 44 and a percentage of a population living without a partner or spouse from national surveys, public relations consultant Dana Leigh said.
The city, with a population of 50,377, made the list behind Cambridge, Massachusetts; Arlington, Virginia; Denver, Colorado; and Fort Collins, Colorado, based on these statistics: The gender ratio (males per 100 females is 100.4); 36 percent of the island’s population is ages 20 to 44; and the percentage of population without a partner or spouse is 19 percent, according to Pheabs.
DATING DATA
“Known as a charming beach town that is full of historical architecture, sunny beaches and highly-rated restaurants, it is no surprise that Galveston is a top choice for those moving to Texas — and with one of the youngest populations in the area, it’s a great choice for Southerners looking to meet someone,” according to Pheabs.
Galveston has emerged as a credible option for singles looking for a great place to live, work and play, Pheabs founder Daniel Tannenbaum said.
“We hope that this study will help young singles across the country make informed decisions about where to live and find love,” he said.
Local organizations who study such data also point to the island as a city attracting young people.
Vision Galveston, a community development organization, has collected data from Esri, a well-known industry standard for tracking data, the nonprofit’s CEO Christine Bryant said.
Its numbers aren’t far off from those supplied by Pheabs. Vision Galveston Data reveals people ages 20 to 44 made up 34.7 percent of the population in Galveston in 2022, with the age group of 25 to 34 making up 15.6 percent of the population, which is the largest age group in the city.
In fact, the rise of young people in Galveston is interesting, but not surprising, Bryant said.
The island long has been considered an attractive place for empty nesters and retirees. It also is known for losing hundreds of families to mainland cities, largely because of housing and insurance costs related to storms.
“That is why Vision Galveston relies on data, we can assess our community using the best tools to assist in supporting our island home,” Bryant said. “Data can separate what we anecdotally ‘think’ from what is really happening.”
SINGLE AND SKEPTICAL
The increase of young people in Galveston could be attributed to a combination of medical and college students — the island is home to the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston College and Texas A&M University at Galveston — along with young people who desire island living, Bryant said.
“Our data demonstrates the loss of hundreds of families over the last 10 years,” Bryant said. “It is encouraging to see a rise in our next generation of Galvestonians. Let’s keep them here.”
But do young islanders agree with Galveston’s newfound ranking?
Mattie Morphew, 24, is a single graphic designer and illustrator who lives in Galveston. He was a bit surprised the island is a hotbed for singles.
“I can definitely see Galveston not being number one for singles,” Morphew said. “It’s a small island, if you know one person you know 10. Which is the good part and bad part of it.”
Galveston is a good place to meet people, but as far as relationships go in Galveston, you have to really go out and seek what you’re finding, Morphew said.
“It’s hard to find people who are single here,” Morphew said. “My friends typically date off the island. If I’m looking for an artsy type of person, it’s kind of hard to get into the art scene here in Galveston as a small artist.”
Shehani Jayawickrama, a third-year student at the medical branch, has her doubts about the Pheabs ranking.
“I’m fairly skeptical for a couple of reasons,” Jayawickrama, 25, said. “The population of Galveston doesn’t seem very young from what I’ve seen with the exception of people who are involved in the school of medicine, or the various colleges located on the island.”
Most of Jayawickrama’s friends, including herself, are on dating apps such as Tinder or Hinge, but prefer to date outside the island, she said.
“My location is set in Galveston in the dating apps,” Jayawickrama said. “But my location isn’t to find other singles in Galveston. It’s just that when people in Houston see my profile, they know that there might be a possibility that they have to drive down and see me.”
WORKED FOR THEM
There’s no real dating scene in Galveston, she said.
“It’s non-existent if I’m being totally honest,” Jayawickrama said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been on a date here with another single from Galveston.”
Although the two singles are skeptical about the island being a Mecca for singles, two newlyweds can see that Galveston might be where you’ll find your better half.
Meredith Gardner, 38, and Taylor Sitckline, 38, met each other in Galveston and just got married three weeks ago.
“We met 20 years ago in college at Texas A&M Galveston,” Gardner said. “We went our separate ways in college but reconnected here on the island five years ago.”
A mutual friend had thrown a Fourth of July sailing party where they met each other again on a boat, Gardner said. The couple had previously dated in college and struck up a relationship again in their 30s.
“I think there’s a capacity of like-minded people that have a shared interest here in Galveston,” Stickline said. “It’s a great place if you know what you’re looking for.”
Those seeking relationships should be on the lookout to find someone with healthy shared interests, like surfing, which the couple does often, Stickline said.
There is a dating scene here in Galveston for young people, Stickline said.
It worked for the couple twice, Gardner said.
