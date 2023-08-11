GALVESTON
Island native Dorothy Dare might soon be forced to move inland because headaches from appraisals, high taxes and repairs have pushed her landlord to sell the place she’s called home for 43 years, she said.
Dare, a 1972 Ball High School graduate, has rented the Avenue R 1/2 home, about four blocks from the beach between 33rd and 35th Streets, from Dr. Kirk Dutton, of Waco, since the ’80s.
But the hassle of fighting rising appraisals was one factor that pushed Dutton to sell, Dare said. It comes as billions of dollars in property value are under protest among the county’s 200,330 taxable structures worth about $74 billion.
“He came down for a meeting about the taxes about three weeks ago to fight the taxes,” Dare said.
“The next day, he called and told me he was going to put the house up for sale because he said there were too many repairs and he didn’t want to put any more money into the place,” Dare said. “He said he was going to go with one of these people who just buys houses — he didn’t want to go through a Realtor.”
Dutton didn’t respond to multiple requests to be interviewed for this story.
The three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home was appraised this year for about $311,000, a jump of almost 47 percent from $212,000 last year.
Taxable values are determined by the sales inside the district and by those in the neighborhood, said Krystal McKinney, chief appraiser at the Galveston County Appraisal District.
“We don’t increase value if we don’t have to,” McKinney said. “We have no benefit of having high appraisals.”
APPRECIATING APPRAISALS
Appraisals have been rising since early 2015, when the real estate market began to bounce back from the 2008 recession, McKinney said.
“I’m a property owner and I’m ready for it to slow down,” McKinney said.
As with many across the county, the value of Dutton’s house rose steadily despite little improvement from about $75,000 in 2015 to about $212,000 in 2022, according to the appraisal district. The first time Dutton protested the appraisal for the property was this year, McKinney said.
After a pair of reviews and cuts, the appraisal district agreed to lop off about half of the appraised value, down to $150,000, McKinney said.
“Appraisal is great but it isn’t perfect,” McKinney said. “Mass appraisal works good in homogeneous neighborhoods, but not so good in eclectic neighborhoods.”
“The appraisal review board can place an appraisal that doesn’t fit our guidelines. They can put any value they want.”
It’s for that reason, and because many are mystified by the appraisal process, that McKinney encourages everyone to protest their appraisals, she said.
RENTAL PROLIFERATION
Dare worries the rising appraisals and proliferation of short-term rentals are pushing out many who want to live on the island, she said.
“Before long, we won’t have anywhere to go but off the island,” Dare said.
There’s still hope, however, that Dare could end up with a new landlord who will continue to let her rent the home, she said.
“That’s what I really want; I don’t want to leave this neighborhood,” Dare said with a wavering voice, wiping a tear from her cheek.
“I’ve been here 43 years, and it’s a great neighborhood. I’ve got wonderful neighbors.”
Dare, who uses a walker, said she has to be on the ground floor, so many apartment options won’t work for her.
Dutton has raised the rent about four times since Dare moved in decades ago, from about $300 in the beginning to $930 last year, to $1,025 now, she said.
“In all that time and all that money, I’ve already bought this house,” Dare said. “But I don’t really want to own it because then I have to pay taxes, and I’m not really set up to do that.
“The only other option I’m going to have is moving off the island, and I don’t want to do that. I’m a true BOI.”
