The Galveston Independent School District’s athletics department will now be steered by a familiar figure to Golden Tornadoes sports fans.
Made official by a vote of the district’s board of trustees at its regular meeting Wednesday night, longtime Ball High School head boys basketball coach Jerald Temple, himself born and raised on the island and a product of its athletic programs, was named Galveston ISD’s new director of athletics.
Temple’s first year as athletic director — and his 20th year, overall, with the district — will see the progression of two major bond-funded projects: a renovated Kermit Courville Stadium and a new aquatics center.
“We’ve had some successful programs recently, and I just want to do what I can do to help support those programs in any way they need,” Temple said.
Temple began his career with Galveston ISD in 2004 when he was hired to take over as head boys basketball coach at Ball High School, a position he has held ever since.
Temple also served eight years as assistant athletic director and occasionally as interim athletic director, and he has been an assistant principal in the district for the past five years.
A class of 1986 Ball High School alumnus, Temple holds a Master of Education degree in Administration from Lamar University and a bachelor of Science degree in Behavioral Sciences from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.
“I’m an example of how athletics can change lives for the better, and it’s my hope that we can continue to make these kinds of impacts on our student-athletes,” Temple said.
Temple’s official first day as athletic director is slated for July 1, and he will remain in his role as the Tors’ head boys basketball coach this upcoming season.
Galveston ISD's current director of athletics Bob Jones, who was hired a year ago, is set to retire effective June 30.
