A project meant to improve drainage and help prevent flooding in a neighborhood hit hard during Hurricane Harvey is set to get underway in about five months, officials said.
The $1.8 million drainage project in The Meadows subdivision in League City will help prevent chronic flooding in part by improving a drainage channel that runs through the neighborhood.
The project has been planned for years and is in the final steps of the design phase, officials said.
Two feet of capacity will be added to the channel, which will allow the subdivision to drain more efficiently, officials said. An overflow swale, a shallow open channel, designed to capture excess water, will be installed near the far-west corner of the neighborhood and an additional 24-inch storm drain will be installed on Winecup Lane.
“Improvements will be done in phases,” Ron Bovarian, executive director of capital projects said. “There is opportunity to lower the channel. We are going to lower it and then also make it wider.”
Meadows subdivision residents said they hoped construction, which is slated to begin in November, won’t be pushed back.
“Drainage in The Meadows has been an issue for quite some time,” Samilyn Abschneider, a resident, said.
Abschneider also recalled a time just a few weeks ago when she was unable to drive into her neighborhood to get back home after buying groceries because of increased flooding after a thunderstorm.
Her flood insurance rates have skyrocketed in the past few years from $500 a year to just about $2,200 a year, she said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency released new flood maps in 2019 and more than 3,700 homes fell in a 100-year flood zone, up from 1,265 homes under the 1999 maps, a 295 percent increase, officials said.
And more than 7,370 homes will fall in a 500-year flood zone, up from 4,245 under the 1999 maps, or a 173 percent increase, officials said.
The Meadows subdivision, despite its flooding, is not in one of those flood zones. That however, does not make the area immune to flooding.
Abschneider fears the possibility of a future hurricane, and potential damage on her home in another flood.
“After five years of waiting for the project, hurricane season is getting worse and worse and worse,” Abschneider said.
Hurricane Harvey in 2017 dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of Galveston County and flooded more than 8,000 homes in League City.
After voters in 2019 approved a $145 million bond package aimed at providing improvements to drainage and traffic, $72 million was set aside for 13 drainage projects, and city staff has been busy planning projects to get more water off the streets.
The bond drainage projects are focused on specific neighborhoods that flood most often, Engineering Director Christopher Sims said.
