GALVESTON
A year after the city allocated more than $230,000 in grant money to pay for decorative lights in the Cornerstone Place neighborhood, residents remain in the dark on exactly when installation will happen.
“I don’t know what’s standing in the way right now,” Sharon Lewis, councilwoman for District 1, told The Daily News on Wednesday, speaking for her constituency.
City staff, however, have been seeking input from Lewis to ensure they meet her constituent’s needs, Brian Maxwell, city manager, said.
Lewis met with staff last week to discuss the project in her dimly-lit district, Maxwell said. City staff doesn’t always take as much resident input during the implementation of construction projects, but since this one mostly serves an aesthetic goal, the city is seeking more constituent opinions through their councilperson, Maxwell said.
City staff would happily fulfill the project without further input from Lewis, if that’s agreeable to her, Maxwell said. City staff didn’t have an answer to that question on Thursday.
Lewis didn’t respond to multiple calls and emails Thursday requesting additional comments.
A DIMMLY-LIT DISTRICT
It was part of Lewis’ platform when she campaigned for election in 2021 to fill a seat vacated by former Councilman E.R. Johnson, who died that April.
Many of her constituents had been asking for more street lights in areas west of 25th Street and north of Broadway, Lewis said. It was one of the main issues her constituents mentioned during Lewis’ campaigning, she said.
Lewis hopes to start the illumination efforts in the Cornerstone Place neighborhood, between 31st and 34th streets and Ball and Church streets, she said.
That area, and a large swath of District 1, is one of the poorest and, traditionally, least served parts of the city.
Maxwell has concerns this project will actually reduce lighting in the area, he said.
“I have concerns it will reduce lighting, but these are decorative lights in their area,” Maxwell said. “The problem is, when CenterPoint comes in and puts in decorative lighting they remove the overhead lighting — we want to make sure we live nowhere dark.”
These lighting projects take as long as 24 months, and these particular illuminators could be up and on sometime after Christmas, Maxwell said. It’s a job CenterPoint Energy would contact to a third party for installation, Maxwell said.
“I think there’s a misconception about how quickly we can put these in,” Maxwell said. “They don’t stock decorative lighting in the yard. Once we order it, it will take six to eight months.”
The whole purpose of the city’s involvement in lighting is to keep the streets and right of ways lit — not residential property, Maxwell said.
AFFORDABLE ILLUMINATION
Last May, the city decided to use $236,382 in leftover community development block grants to fund the project. The city chose the Cornerstone Place area because it’s considered a low-to-moderate income neighborhood, a requirement of the federal program.
The community development block grant program funds development programs that are meant to help alleviate poverty, create affordable housing and construct infrastructure, especially in areas of low- to moderate-income.
Residents of the Cornerstone neighborhood in District 1 have been asking for additional street lights and road infrastructure for some time.
