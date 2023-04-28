Puppies, not yet ready for adoption, vie for attention at the Galveston Island Humane Society on Friday. The litter of nine puppies was surrendered at the shelter, which is seeing an increase in owner-surrendered pets and overcrowding.
Josh Henderson, executive director of the Galveston Island Humane Society, gives a fresh bowl of water to a dog he has housed in his office Friday. The shelter is over capacity with large dogs, many of which are being housed in crates in the hallway or offices.
A clamoring chorus of barks and whimpers echoed Friday throughout the now-packed halls of the Galveston Humane Society, which is sheltering about twice as many dog residents as the building was intended to house.
While a packed shelter is nothing out of the ordinary for people who help animals in the county, the number of owner-surrendered pets is on the rise county-wide. Representatives of the Galveston Island Humane Society, 6814 Broadway; Dickinson’s Bayou Animal Services and Adoption Center, 3100 Deats Road; and League City Animal Care, 755 West Walker St., all this week said they were over capacity.
“The cost of properly owning an animal these days — some folks simply can’t afford,” Josh Henderson, executive director of the humane society, said.
On average, it costs $319 a year to feed a medium-sized dog, $225 for routine shots and $185 for preventative medication, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Many dog surrenders come from people who might have recently moved to a more affordable location, but the cost of pet rent or pet fees charged for apartments and homes has priced them out of taking care of their animals, Henderson said.
“We’re getting a lot of owner-surrendered animals because, sadly, it’s one of the easiest ways to reduce your monthly expenses,” Henderson said. “If you can cut out having to buy pet food or those vet bills, if you can move into a place that doesn’t allow animals — a lot of those folks are having to sacrifice having a pet at home.
“And, unfortunately, that means we’re having owner surrenders multiple times a week.”
The issue has gotten so prevalent that the Galveston Humane Society is now scheduling surrenders, Henderson said.
PUPS PAYING THE PRICE
“The vast majority of people are really just up against it, life has dealt them a sad hand, and the animals pay the cost,” Henderson said. “And we need to be there for that reason.”
Last month, the humane society took in 195 animals, with adopters giving homes to 177 of them, Henderson said. The humane society so far this month has taken in 157 animals, with 110 going out for adoption.
About a third of the intake was from the result of owner surrenders, which is a far larger percentage than normal, Henderson said.
To adopt a pet at the Galveston County Humane Society, the cost is $99 for any animal under 6 months old, $70 for an adult and $20 for a senior, Henderson said.
In Dickinson, the Bayou Animal Center can hardly get a kennel open without an incoming dog immediately needing it, Nina Baker, shelter manager, said.
“We have dogs that are living in crates a majority of the time,” Baker said. “I think just one time in the past six months we didn’t have any dogs in crates.”
On Friday morning, the Bayou Animal Center had 126 residents, including 64 dogs, Baker said. And a packed shelter puts a significant strain on staff, as well as the animals, Baker said.
“We used to get done cleaning at 10 a.m., and we’d get everyone fed and clean,” Baker said. “And we could do other things, like promote the animals online, get better pictures, spend time with them, give them training, all that kind of stuff.
“But when we’re pushed back to not getting done cleaning until 1 or 2 p.m., and nobody has even taken lunch yet because everyone feels terrible about leaving the dogs and cats not cared for. Then, we’re actually starting our work day at 3 p.m., and that doesn’t leave much time for work.”
One reason for the animal inundation at the Dickinson shelter is the fact that kitten season is in full bloom, Baker said. The shelter has taken in 34 kittens over the past 28 days, Baker said.
“People can’t afford to feed them, and then vet bills,” Baker said.
To adopt an adult animal at the Bayou Animal Center, cat or dog, the cost is $85, and animals six months and younger cost $100, with the costs covering spaying or neutering, microchipping and vaccines for the first year, Baker said. Adopting a senior pet, over 6 years old, costs $45, she said.
“But, if you’re a senior adopting a senior, the adoption is free,” Baker said.
FOSTERING SHELTER SUCCESS
Of the Bayou Animal Center’s 64 resident dogs, the one that’s been there the longest is a 7-year-old girl named Coral.
“We have her as a terrier mix, but she’s a true Texas mutt,” Baker said.
Coral still acts like a puppy, she’s sweet and loving, but heartworm-positive, and she’s been a resident at the shelter for 260 days, Baker said.
“We’ve already put her through that heartworm treatment, so she’s good to go,” Baker said.
All animal shelters are always on the lookout for more foster parents, Henderson and Baker said. Each foster parent who takes a dog into their home is opening up a space at their local humane society for another animal in need to find temporary shelter.
It also provides immeasurable enrichment for the would-be cooped-up pups, Henderson said.
