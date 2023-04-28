A clamoring chorus of barks and whimpers echoed Friday throughout the now-packed halls of the Galveston Humane Society, which is sheltering about twice as many dog residents as the building was intended to house.

While a packed shelter is nothing out of the ordinary for people who help animals in the county, the number of owner-surrendered pets is on the rise county-wide. Representatives of the Galveston Island Humane Society, 6814 Broadway; Dickinson’s Bayou Animal Services and Adoption Center, 3100 Deats Road; and League City Animal Care, 755 West Walker St., all this week said they were over capacity.

B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com

0
0
0
1
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription