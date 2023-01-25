A state lawmaker representing Galveston County has filed a bill to legalize fentanyl test strips, which many health experts argue would reduce the number of deaths caused by the extremely powerful opioid.
State Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson, who represents parts of Galveston County, filed House Bill 1584 on Tuesday in the Texas Legislature. The bill would legalize fentanyl test strips, which are classified as drug paraphernalia under current Texas law.
State Sen. Mayes Middleton, who couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday, previously told The Daily News he would co-sponsor a similar bill in the Texas Senate.
Legalizing the strips would allow drug users to ensure that fentanyl has not been added to the drug they intend to use and prevent overdose.
“I filed the bill in order to save lives,” Leo-Wilson said. “Knowledge gives power to individuals and stakeholders to know the best course of action in a crisis, and we have a fentanyl crisis in our state and nation.”
The newly drafted bill does not lay out where strips would be sold or how much they would cost, but they can be obtained for less than $2 a strip on Amazon, in one of the 19 states where they are legal. If the bill passes, it would need to receive a fiscal note from the Legislative Budget Board, Leo-Wilson said.
Similar bills were proposed during the 2021 Legislative Session, but failed to make it out of the House, according to reports.
The bill has a chance to fare better in the 2023 session of the Legislature, because Gov. Greg Abbott announced in December he would drop long opposition decriminalizing test strips.
The last time the Texas Legislature passed a bill related to fentanyl was 2015 with Senate Bill 1462, which allowed anybody to obtain Naloxone, better known by its brand name Narcan, without a prescription. Narcan is available for free at Hart Pharmacy, 202 state Highway 3 in La Marque.
The ability to test for fentanyl would likely prevent many overdoses, as many who overdose on fentanyl were intending to use a different drug, experts say. Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A lethal dose of fentanyl is just 2 milligrams, equivalent to about a dozen grains of sugar, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Between January 2021 and January 2022, more than 107,000 people died from drug overdoses, about 67 percent of which were attributed to fentanyl, according to the DEA.
Fentanyl has been a hot topic in Galveston County with the deaths of Vadim Birca, 31, and Dimitrije Gudovski, 34, who died two miles apart within an hour of one another on Christmas Day from fentanyl-laced cocaine. Patrick Miller, 23, was charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance in relation to the sale.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
