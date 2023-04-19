HITCHCOCK
Mattie Washington was dismayed when she visited her grandmother’s grave Wednesday.
Mattie Lois “Sissy” Morgan’s grave was surrounded by gaping sinkholes. Brush and ant beds engulfed the tombstone.
“I just can’t believe this,” she said, brushing clumps of dirt from the polished stone. “There is a lot of crooked stuff going on here.”
After years of complaints about conditions at privately owned Mainland Memorial Cemetery, city officials say they’re taking action by demanding owner Russell LaRoe appear in municipal court.
City officials argue Mainland Memorial Cemetery, where many of the area’s early Black residents are interred, is historically important and could be a community asset if it was in better shape. They concede to having struggled to find solutions to the problems there.
The city issued a summons Wednesday demanding LaRoe appear in court to address complaints at a yet-to-be determined date, officials said.
LaRoe did not respond to telephone messages left Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday seeking comment, but told The Daily News in 2021 there was no misconduct going on at his cemetery.
“We’re abiding by the state law,” he said at the time. “There is nothing illegal going on here.”
Washington and others with relatives buried at the cemetery, 6602 O’Brien St., have long complained about conditions there and difficulty finding the graves of their loved ones.
In 2017, Galveston resident Michael Lamb and his family found a different casket in the grave where his mother was supposed to be buried, according to a lawsuit the family filed against LaRoe in 2018. On the way to the cemetery to watch his mother be buried, Lamb received a call that her designated plot already was taken, according to the lawsuit. When they arrived, there was another casket in her plot.
And in 2021, Dorothy Locks and her relatives struggled to find Alan Locks’ plot at the cemetery. After several years of searching, they made little progress on finding his grave in a cemetery with a troubled past, she said. The issue arose because LaRoe didn’t keep a proper plotting map of the site, the family asserted.
The city has issued LaRoe numerous “Notice of Violations” citations for weeds in the cemetery and otherwise not keeping it sanitary, former Code Compliance Officer Carmelina Serna said.
But the city has limited authority to police privately owned businesses, officials said.
“It has the potential to be a very good and significant focal point of the city,” Arnie Cross, director of Community Development, said. “We are attempting to get our arms around the issues, but since the cemetery is privately owned, our hands are tied to a degree.”
The city had made several unsuccessful attempts to contact the owner to discuss the issues. Without a response, they’re taking extensive measures to find a resolution, they said.
“With limited resources, things just get lost in the cracks sometimes,” Cross said. “It would be great in the future if there was recognition in the city that this is a historical site. If this was a city owned cemetery, we would have a board overseeing the upkeep of the land.”
Washington and others with relatives in the cemetery aren’t convinced the city has done all it could, however.
“These people just don’t care,” Washington said. “This is where the poor Black folks live.”
Mary Morgan said she has been working to get improvements made at the cemetery to no avail.
“Last time we talked to these people it was three years ago about the same issues with the branches and the weeds,” she said, referring to LaRoe.
“Nothing happened. This year, we couldn’t even get out of the damn car to see my mom’s tombstone for her anniversary.
“We take what we can get,” Morgan said. “We are poor Black people.”
The city is not ignoring the problem, Cross said.
“I live in Hitchcock,” Cross said. “Taking off my municipal hat for a minute, I can say that as it exists now, this cemetery is not a good representation of the city.”
