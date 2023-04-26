Stokely Warren, 2, hands Karen Stanley, the children’s services manager at Rosenberg Library, a bag of beach toys as her grandmother Sheron Warren and Remi McCarthy, 2, watch Wednesday. The beach toys are part of a new lending program at the library in Galveston, where library card holders can check out a bag containing a variety of items from shovels and pails to molds and trucks.
Library assistant Tanya Perry holds one of the bags of beach toys, along with the list of what’s in the bag, at Rosenberg Library in Galveston on Wednesday. Anyone with a Rosenberg Library card can check out the beach toys.
Libraries across Galveston County have long provided more than books, having added such items as movies, board and video games, along with access to computers, Wi-Fi and even 3D printers in some cases.
Rosenberg Library in Galveston recently began lending beach toys; Friendswood’s public library has anatomy models available to check out; and Helen Hall Public Library in League City offers learning kits aimed at teaching skills in reading, math and science.
Although some of the new items are loss-leaders, of sorts, meant to get children in the building and among the books to promote literacy, some are just extensions of a public library’s core mission — to get information and learning tools into the public’s hands and minds, librarians said.
BAG OF TRICKS
On Monday, children lined up at the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., to receive bags filled with beach toys.
Each beach bag contained about 12 items such as collapsible sand buckets, toy trucks, sand rakes and various sand molds to make sand castles, said Karen Stanley, children’s services manager at the library.
The library has been lending the beach toys to children with library cards since the end of March, she said.
The idea came from a department head meeting in which staff members were brainstorming ways to increase Rosenberg’s offerings, Stanley said.
Averie Logsdon, a library technician, remembered that when she was a child, buying beach toys was sometimes tough, she said.
“Nothing against local businesses, but beach toys are expensive,” Logsdon said.
Stocking toys at the library would help make trips to the beach more affordable for families, Logsdon said.
“Not to mention it’s a great space saver,” Logsdon said. “There’s a lot of families that live in smaller places that may not have space for toys.”
The ultimate goal of the beach toys, however, is to get children into the library and engaged in reading, Stanley said.
The library has numerous children’s books with stories about going to the beach and building sand castles to pair with the beach kits, she said.
“We are reading’s cheerleaders,” Logsdon said. “We are here to make reading fun. That is our whole goal. We’re trying to reach everybody in our community.”
KIDNEYS AND CURIOSITY
At Friendswood Public Library, 416 South Friendswood Drive, people interested in medicine or just learning more about the human body can check out anatomy models, Karen Hart, assistant director, said.
“You can check out a heart, kidney or lymph node models,” Hart said.
“It’s the evolution of the library,” Hart said. “It’s important to have a library that caters to a community and their needs that are just more than books. You have to mix it up. We have to keep people interested in coming in.”
Helen Hall Public Library, 100 West Walker St. in League City, is offering kits meant to promote childhood and family literacy, Teresa Potter, city librarian, said.
“Our curiosity kits focus on different abilities, like reading, math and science,” Potter said.
The kits include puzzles and games to improve cognitive skills, she said.
Officials at the library hope to open up a seed library in the future, which will let people learn how to harvest seeds from different plants and vegetables, she said.
“We want to appeal to people of all ages,” Potter said.
The library has members of all ages, and lending out items other than books can bring back an audience which may spark their interest in reading, she said.
“It doesn’t always have to be a book, but we want people to use the library as a major resource,” Potter said.
