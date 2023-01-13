GALVESTON
Juneteenth is still about five months away, but dozens of people gathered Friday at the Nia Cultural Center to learn about its history in a new push to make studying and celebrating the newest national holiday a year-round habit.
“History is 365 days a year and Juneteenth is not about a single-day event,” said Sam Collins III, local historian and the co-chair of the Juneteenth Legacy Project. “The events on Juneteenth created freedom and opportunity.”
The Juneteenth Brown Bag Lecture Series, hosted by Visit Galveston, a part of the Park Board of Trustees, and tourism businesses, is meant to promote Juneteenth through guest speakers, historians and writers. The goal of the series is to promote the history of Juneteenth year-round and help Galveston keep the franchise on the increasingly popular event.
As other cities move to capitalize on the Juneteenth National Holiday, it’s important to emphasize it all started in Galveston, Collins said.
“You can watch a video on swimming, but at some point you’re going to have to get in the water,” Collins said. “People read about Juneteenth, people watch documentaries on Juneteenth, but to truly understand the Juneteenth experience they have to come to Galveston and get in the Juneteenth water.”
People can meet descendants of families that lived here when Juneteenth began and visit the places where it all happened, Collins said.
President Joe Biden on June 17, 2021, signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, after overwhelming support pushed the bill through the U.S. Congress just days before. People from around the country traveled to the island to celebrate Juneteenth in 2021 as a national holiday for the first time, many attending a series of events spread out over the day.
The day commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston and read General Order No. 3, informing Texas of the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed enslaved people in the Confederate states.
It’s a day that has been celebrated on the island for more than 150 years and for a time in history was unique to Galveston.
“As the birthplace of Juneteenth, it is important to bring awareness to the significance of this history that took place here on the island,” said Alex Thomas, product development manager for Visit Galveston. “Freedom doesn’t happen overnight, and while Juneteenth is just one day, the stories and history go beyond that one day.”
It’s important to teach the world about the role that Galveston played in making Juneteenth in U.S. history, Thomas said.
“As we continue to celebrate this rich past with tourists as well as our local community, we want to share the stories, embrace antiquity and highlight the courageous people who fought to make this a statewide and national holiday,” Thomas said.
The first speaker of the year was Naomi Carrier, founder of the Texas Center for African American Living History, who recounted the tragedies and injustices borne by enslaved people before and after Juneteenth.
Carrier since 2001 has been spreading the message that Juneteenth should be celebrated throughout the year, she said.
“There was a time that the powers that be didn’t want to bring up Juneteenth, because it brings up slavery,” Carrier said. “People don’t want to talk about slavery; they wish it would go away. It’s not going away.”
The work of African American ancestors built the country, Carrier said.
“We’re still not getting anything, and our children are not being educated on the history of slavery,” Carrier said. “Something needs to change in our country. Black people have continuously been watching, waiting, fighting and praying for this country to be a true democracy.”
The reason why America is divided is because they don’t know the history and struggles African Americans endure and still endure today, Carrier said.
By teaching the history of Juneteenth in Galveston year-round, people can help bridge that gap, Carrier said.
“We can go out on the street and dance on the street once a year, but that doesn’t mean we’re free,” Carrier said. “We’re still trying to become free.”
