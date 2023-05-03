GALVESTON
About three years into the “Leave No Trace” ordinance enacted by city council, the Park Board of Trustees beach-cleaning crews have seen a profound reduction in the number of canopies and other potentially hazardous items left on the beach overnight.
“We’re probably seeing about a 75 percent reduction in the number of items we’re having to pick up overnight,” Chief Operations Officer Kimberly Danesi, said.
She oversees the Coastal Zone Management Team, which starts its day at 4 a.m. and covers 32 miles of beach 365 days a year, Danesi said.
“They are the ones going down, starting on the West End and heading east, looking for canopies, chairs, grills, coolers, floats and all sorts of interesting things that people leave overnight on the beach,” Danesi said.
The cleanup is crucial for many reasons, Danesi said. Leftover canopies and other large items could be swept into the delicate dune system, which could damage it, she said.
“The other thing is, if these things get caught up in the wind or in the surf they become a physical hazard for people going to recreate on the beach,” Danesi said. “The other reason we move those things is to look out for our friends: the sea turtles and the birds, especially the sea turtles.”
“It takes a minute because they’ve got to go along and hand-pick trash,” she said. “They’ve got to empty it into bins. They have to empty the trash barrels we have on the beaches. Depending on the time of year, we have thousands of trash barrels.”
It’s tedious, time-consuming work — it takes the trash crew from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. every morning to comb the beach completely, Danesi said.
“Think about a bottlecap; think about how many bottle caps you see on the beaches and how long it takes to pick one of those little buggers up.”
The Leave No Trace crew, which picks up the large items, begins its work at midnight, and will become active during the summer, Danesi said. The park board formed the crew after the June 2019 ordinance took effect and empowered it to remove items left on the beach, Danesi said.
Leave No Trace is a city ordinance that took effect in 2019. That crew’s goal is to keep the beachfront clear of canopies, coolers, chairs and other items from sunset to sunrise.
During the 2019-2020 fiscal year, 571 canopies and 887 pieces of miscellaneous beach gear were collected, according to the park board. The following year, 283 canopies and 194 pieces of beach gear were collected.
The ordinance states it shall be unlawful for any person to leave an item of personal property unattended on the public beach or within the public beach access areas between the hours of sunset and the hour of 7 a.m. of the following day. Any item left is considered discarded by the owner and may be removed, destroyed or otherwise disposed of, according to the ordinance.
In the ordinance’s infancy, there were many misunderstandings, Mayor Craig Brown said.
“But now those entities that rent homes, the hotels and other tourism-oriented businesses have made it become widely known,” Brown said. “From the standpoint of keeping our beaches clean and with open access, this leave no trace ordinance has been very successful.
“It helps everyone — the residents and the tourists. If we have a high tide, those materials wind up everywhere.”
