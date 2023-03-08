LEAGUE CITY
Councilman Justin Hicks warned some city employee would be “busted” for disclosing the existence of emails in which he questioned the police department’s diversity hiring practices.
“Someone is going to get busted,” Hicks said Tuesday. “What you do on government time is going to come back to bite you.”
At issue is a 2021 email exchange between Hicks and Chief of Police Gary Ratliff that questioned the department’s diversity hiring efforts and the intent of the city’s Diversity Advisory Board.
The Daily News obtained the email exchange in January through the Texas Open Records Act after receiving a tip. The editors judged emails to be too old to matter much.
They have since become a matter of debate and criticism on social media, in part because of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order in February that public colleges and universities end their diversity hiring practices.
Hicks has demanded city administrators smoke out the leaker, who he asserts probably was leaking while at work on city time.
That demand was among two emails Councilman Tom Crews cited in an ethics complaint against Hicks. Crews also asserted Hicks tried to intimidate a city employee for objecting to a controversial ordinance regulating books in the public library.
Hicks in emails demanded an employee’s time records and door scan records, which he asserted would prove she objected to the library ordinance through an email to Crews while on city time.
He also demanded administrators question city employees about “leaking” information to The Daily News.
Hicks stands by the email to Ratliff. He said Tuesday he was simply seeking an answer to questions brought forward to him by constituents about the diversity board.
“Please tell me that LCPD is committed to hiring officer candidates based on qualifications, NOT skin color,” Hicks said in the email.
“We the people need full assurance that our public-safety hires are chosen by merit and skill. NOT skin color,” he said.
“Hoping this was not derived from the pressure of a very small group of loud activists, (Mandalyn Salazar maybe?)”
Salazar, a resident who assisted Ratliff forming the Diversity Advisory Board, said she was appalled by Hicks’ comments.
“It is truly appalling and disappointing to see one of our councilmen conduct himself in this manner about a committee he made no real effort to truly understand,” Salazar, a former member of the board said in a statement to The Daily News.
“It’s apparent that Councilman Hicks is acting out recklessly,” she said. “He appears to be ignoring what his role is as a city councilman.”
The police department’s Diversity Advisory Board was formed in 2020 after protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May that year after a white police officer KNELT on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
The board was meant to increase engagement and improve relationships between the police department and the diverse citizen base it serves, while also increasing the number of minority police applications, according to the city.
Ratliff declined to comment on the exchange, but in a response to Hicks’ email, he advised Hicks to read the intent of the board on the city’s website.
“If these people talking to you took the time to research it by simply going to our website, they would know better,” Ratliff said in response. “I won’t pander for any group.”
“The requirements to get hired are the same for everyone,” he said. “I am almost offended that you would insinuate that I would have lesser standards for any group.
“We have two purposes with this board: to bridge the gap between the police department and the minority groups we serve, and the second is to increase the number of minorities that show up to take our entrance exam,” Ratliff said.
League City’s population of 116,000 residents consists of 64.2 percent non-Hispanic white residents, 13.9 percent white Hispanic residents and 8.23 percent non-Hispanic Black or African American residents, according to Data USA.
