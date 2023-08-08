Richard Lewis, executive director of the League City Historical Society, stands beside the old GH&H Railroad Bunkhouse in the League City Historic District on Tuesday. The society is planning to move and restore the historic building.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
The old GH&H Railroad Bunkhouse stands on lot in the League City Historic District on Tuesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Richard Lewis, executive director of the League City Historical Society, speaks Tuesday about plans to move and restore the old GH&H Railroad Bunkhouse in the League City Historic District.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Weeds grow between the planks of the old GH&H Railroad Bunkhouse in the League City Historic District on Tuesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Richard Lewis, executive director of the League City Historical Society, points out where the roof has collapsed on the old GH&H Railroad Bunkhouse in the League City Historic District on Tuesday.
Council members Tuesday approved spending more than $300,000 on drainage improvements in the historic district, and approved paying $30,000 in hotel occupancy tax revenue to renovate and move the GH&H Railroad Bunkhouse, a building on Second Street owned by the League City Historical Society.
Some council members argued for an agreement either giving the city ownership of the historic building, or ensuring the historical society repays the city those costs.
Mayor Nick Long said there needed to be an agreement giving the city ownership of the dilapidated building.
“The last thing we want to do is spend $30,000 and let it slowly deteriorate back into earth,” Long said.
The 100-year-old bunkhouse building stands 40 feet tall in the back corner of a lot off the street. The building is in near-shambles and in need of repairs, Richard Lewis, executive director of the League City Historical Society, said.
But officials said they were sure $30,000 would cover the cost to repair the historic building and move it to a more permanent location to later be used as a possible event venue.
The building was used by the Galveston, Houston and Henderson Railroad to house train crews. League City was halfway between Houston and Galveston, so the building was a natural location for crew layover, according to city documents.
Moving the building would require about $6,000 of the $30,000 cost, Lewis said.
“Our biggest problem is that the roof is totally caved in,” Lewis said about the future move.
The plan is to move the building about 100 feet forward in the lot. The historical society had been weighing options of moving it to a city park, but those plans fell through because of logistical problems.
The bunkhouse has been significantly damaged by storms and rising water, officials said.
But with the approval of drainage work in the historic district, flooding concerns will be somewhat relieved, officials said.
“Previously, we had a drainage project completed on North Kansas Avenue and this was the next area identified in League City’s Historic District where drainage needed to be improved so there is less street flooding and standing water during heavy rainfall events and inclement weather,” Sarah Greer Osborne, city spokeswoman, said.
The project will address deficiencies in the drainage system along North Wisconsin Avenue by increasing the flow of stormwater runoff, while preserving the character of the historic district, Osborne said.
The improvements will focus on roadside ditches and the addition of underground storm sewers. Drainage work will take place on Wisconsin Avenue between Second and Coryell streets.
“We expect to have final design plans ready for this project early next year with bidding taking place by summer 2024 and construction completed by mid-2025,” Osborne said.
