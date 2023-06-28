LEAGUE CITY
A city commission charged with assessing and sometimes recommending disbandment of other committees soon will discuss disbanding itself, officials said.
The eight-member Sunset Commission is responsible for eliminating waste and consolidating city boards, Councilman Justin Hicks said.
Now, discussions are underway about sunsetting the commission because it has served its purpose and was not intended to be permanent, officials said.
The city council was scheduled Tuesday to deliberate commission recommendations about the Parks Board and Transportation and Infrastructure committee.
Those items were pulled because additional research was needed before the city council considered the Sunset Commission’s recommendations, Hicks, who, along with Councilman Andy Mann, serves on the commission, said.
The city has 27 resident-run boards and commissions, some with decision-making power and some without, according to the city’s website.
The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, a group that discusses drainage and infrastructure issues in the city, still is under review by the Sunset Commission and members of the group argue it holds some of the most important discussions on city operations.
“It was very difficult to understand why the council members who had that magnitude of issues with the committee didn’t just reach out to try to clarify any questions they had,” Peggy Zahler, a member of the transportation committee said.
“It seemed to me, in order to have enough information to make a recommendation whether the committee should be collapsed or not, it is vitally important they understand the function of the committee,” Zahler said.
Zahler serves on four city boards and argues the transportation committee is among the most important.
Hicks, however, argues there are better ways to handle issues the committee typically considers.
“The committee tends to chew up a lot of staff time,” Hicks said.
“If we dissolve a board, it is only because we want to combine functions where there are similarities and overlaps,” Hicks said.
Responsibilities and discussions carried out by the transportation committee and parks board could be carried out by other groups, like the 4B Board, and the Planning and Zoning Committee, he said.
