Councilman Tom Crews has filed an ethics complaint asserting Councilman Justin Hicks tried to intimidate a city employee for objecting to a controversial ordinance regulating books in the public library. 

Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com

Craig Mason

No Mr. Hicks what the taxpayers of the city of League City care about is renegade dullard of a councilman seeking to solve a problem that doesn’t exist. Mr. Hicks you probably will waste more taxpayer money defending your asinine ordinance setting up your redundant committee in court, than anyone else. Mr. Hicks you are a stain on the city’s otherwise good image. I cannot wait to support whomever runs against you next election. On the other hand Mr. Crews thank you for doing the right thing for the employees of the city.

Report Add Reply

