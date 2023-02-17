LEAGUE CITY
Councilman Tom Crews has filed an ethics complaint asserting Councilman Justin Hicks tried to intimidate a city employee for objecting to a controversial ordinance regulating books in the public library.
In the complaint, Crews cited a Jan. 28 email from Hicks to City Manager John Baumgartner complaining of “information leaks” and “internal violations,” according to documents obtained by The Daily News.
Hicks also called for city employees to be questioned about "leaking" information to The Daily News.
Crews did not respond Friday to telephone messages seeking comment. Hicks declined to comment on the complaint late Friday, but asserted two ethics complaints had been filed against Crews since he took office. The Daily News was unable to confirm that assertion.
In his email, Hicks was informing Baumgartner about an email in which Leighanna Carroll, a city information technology employee and a resident, urged Crews to vote against a controversial Dec. 6 resolution forbidding expenditure of city dollars on books intended for minors, which Hicks had sponsored.
“Councilman Hicks’ intimidating response regarding Leighanna Carroll’s (a city employee and League City resident) email is clearly meant as both a warning and a deterrent for Mrs. Carroll and any other city employees from engaging in lawful political activity,” Crews wrote in the complaint.
Carroll, who emailed Crews from her personal email address and as a resident of the city, said there are four reasons he should vote against the resolution, including that it was "not a Council issue,” the "language in the item is too vague” and the item would directly affect her and her family.
Hicks obtained the email between Carroll and Crews and reported and questioned the exchange.
“I appreciate as a resident that she has the right to do this and freedom of speech,” Hicks wrote in the email to Baumgartner. “I also appreciate that she used her personal email address. The problem I have is that she was likely utilizing city time to do it.
"I do not think the taxpayers would appreciate this. Action needs to be taken.”
Crews, who voted against the resolution, asserts Hicks violated the city's rules of ethical conduct with his email to Baumgartner.
Under those rules, no city official shall, directly or indirectly, coerce or attempt to coerce any city employee to refrain from engaging in any lawful political activity, according to city documents.
Another part of the email to Baumgartner, Hicks suggested a city employee might be leaking information to The Daily News.
“I need these people questioned as to how the contact with GDN transpired, which I requested below but yet to have an answer to,” he said.
Hicks didn't specify what information he thought had been leaked to the newspaper. The Daily News, however, recently filed a Texas Open Records Act request for any emails from Hicks to Police Chief Gary D. Ratliff questioning the department's diversity hiring practices.
The city's ethics review board is charged with reviewing complaints such as Crews filed, according to the city documents.
Council members by a 5-3 vote formed a seven-member committee Tuesday that will be tasked with reviewing and ruling on complaints about books in the library’s children’s section.
Proponents have argued the committee and related rules were needed to ensure "obscene" material could be moved from youth sections of the library and that complaints about material were responded to in a timely fashion.
Opponents objected on numerous grounds, including that the committee and rules were redundant.
(1) comment
No Mr. Hicks what the taxpayers of the city of League City care about is renegade dullard of a councilman seeking to solve a problem that doesn’t exist. Mr. Hicks you probably will waste more taxpayer money defending your asinine ordinance setting up your redundant committee in court, than anyone else. Mr. Hicks you are a stain on the city’s otherwise good image. I cannot wait to support whomever runs against you next election. On the other hand Mr. Crews thank you for doing the right thing for the employees of the city.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.