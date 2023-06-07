LEAGUE CITY
A controversial committee that will be charged with reviewing and perhaps moving controversial library books might soon be empaneled and has a book to consider, officials said.
“The application window for the committee is closed now,” Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city, said Wednesday. “We have received 15 applications and they are currently being reviewed by the mayor.”
Qualifications for the committee of eight include having at least a bachelor’s degree in childhood education from an accredited institution, or at least two years experience as an educator in any grade between kindergarten and 12th at public or private schools.
Discussion in December and January about creating the committee and a policy to guide it drew large crowds, mostly in opposition, and warnings from library professionals about violating the First Amendment.
The city council voted 5-3 Feb. 28 to approve a resolution tasking the committee with enforcing a newly created library materials reconsideration policy.
The policy empowers the committee to review children’s books that draw community complaints about pedophilia, rape and any type of sex or nudity and recommend whether to move them from shelves in children’s section of the public Helen Hall Library to adult sections.
Although some city council members argued there was an urgent need to create the policy and committee, the group hasn’t been empaneled since the vote, but that might soon change.
“It could be something that could be put on the agenda very quickly,” Councilman Tom Crews, a vocal opponent of creating the policy and committee, said.
“I thought this whole committee was going to slowly die.”
Empaneling the committee has taken on new urgency because it now has a book to consider.
The Library Board, which governs the library and makes decisions about the purchasing of books, received a resident complaint May 23 about “The Great Big Body Book” by Mary Hoffman, Kyrsten Garcia, secretary of the library board, said Wednesday.
“This book is completely inappropriate for children,” the complainant wrote. “This book is meant to confuse children. My 7-year-old daughter was reading it and became confused. I had to stop her from reading it and she began to cry.
“This book needs to be removed and destroyed.”
An illustrated work meant for children, “The Great Big Body Book” is the fourth in an “internationally best-selling series” that “explores lots of aspects of the body including birth, growth, aging, senses, the brain and genetics, but from a family standpoint rather than a straight non-fiction perspective,” according to Goodreads, which bills itself as the world’s largest site for readers and book recommendations.
It’s rated at 3.5 out of 5 stars by Goodreads users. None of the negative reviews on Goodreads complained about “pedophilia, rape and any type of sex or nudity,” but did mention gender and transgender allusions. Some faulted the book for not delving deeply enough into those issues; one objected to the mention of transgender people and one complained the book was not “gender-affirming.”
The book’s fate is pending as the library board awaits word about its review, officials said Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.